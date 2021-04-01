Edition:
Cherry blossoms in Washington DC reach peak bloom

Blooming cherry blossoms near the Washington Monument, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
1 / 25
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
2 / 25
Margarita Pineda throws flower petals over Amancio Pineda while taking a selfie at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
3 / 25
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen through a pair of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
4 / 25
A woman enjoys the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
5 / 25
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin while observing the annual cherry blossoms near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
6 / 25
A couple kisses for a camera as people observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
7 / 25
Flower petals from cherry trees rest over muddy footprints from passing visitors at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
8 / 25
A person runs through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
9 / 25
Paco Lane paints blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
10 / 25
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
11 / 25
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
12 / 25
A couple enjoys the warm weather under blooming cherry blossom trees by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
13 / 25
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
14 / 25
Moses Choy takes a picture of a distinguished cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
15 / 25
A tree is illuminated by a camera flash as visitors observe the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
16 / 25
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
17 / 25
Visitors sit along a tidal wall while observing the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
18 / 25
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin near the Washington Monument, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
19 / 25
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
20 / 25
Allie Provost poses for photographs amongst the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
21 / 25
Local residents stand near quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr. at his memorial, while surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
22 / 25
Ashley Buchanan poses for photographs amongst the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
23 / 25
The Washington Monument is seen through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
24 / 25
A discarded protective face mask lays on the grass as visitors observe the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
25 / 25
