Cherry blossoms in Washington DC reach peak bloom
Blooming cherry blossoms near the Washington Monument, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Margarita Pineda throws flower petals over Amancio Pineda while taking a selfie at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen through a pair of cherry trees at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman enjoys the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin while observing the annual cherry blossoms near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A couple kisses for a camera as people observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Flower petals from cherry trees rest over muddy footprints from passing visitors at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 31. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A person runs through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Paco Lane paints blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A couple enjoys the warm weather under blooming cherry blossom trees by the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Moses Choy takes a picture of a distinguished cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A tree is illuminated by a camera flash as visitors observe the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Visitors sit along a tidal wall while observing the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin near the Washington Monument, March 27. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Allie Provost poses for photographs amongst the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Local residents stand near quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr. at his memorial, while surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms, March 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ashley Buchanan poses for photographs amongst the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The Washington Monument is seen through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A discarded protective face mask lays on the grass as visitors observe the annual cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall, March 29. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
