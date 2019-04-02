Edition:
Chicago set to elect first black woman mayor

Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle takes a selfie with Abraham Lacy and his son Isaac Lacy at a polling place during a runoff election for mayor against Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, Illinois, April 2, 2019. Chicago voters went to the polls on Tuesday to choose between two African-American women running for mayor, with the winner of the historic vote inheriting a city steeped in violent crime and wracked by fiscal woes. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle takes a selfie with Abraham Lacy and his son Isaac Lacy at a polling place during a runoff election for mayor against Lori Lightfoot in Chicago, Illinois, April 2, 2019. Chicago voters went to the polls on Tuesday to choose between two African-American women running for mayor, with the winner of the historic vote inheriting a city steeped in violent crime and wracked by fiscal woes. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot speaks with a supporter at the Logan Square Blue Line station. Lori Lightfoot, 56, the former president of independent civilian body the Chicago Police Board and a political outsider, faces Toni Preckwinkle, 72, a long-time local politician, in a runoff to become the 56th mayor of the third-largest U.S. city. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot speaks with a supporter at the Logan Square Blue Line station. Lori Lightfoot, 56, the former president of independent civilian body the Chicago Police Board and a political outsider, faces Toni Preckwinkle, 72, a long-time local politician, in a runoff to become the 56th mayor of the third-largest U.S. city. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A voter fills out a ballot at a polling place during a runoff election. The victor will become the first African-American woman to lead Chicago, a rarity in the United States, where only 6 percent of mayors in the 200 U.S. largest cities are women of color, according to the Reflective Democracy Campaign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A voter fills out a ballot at a polling place during a runoff election. The victor will become the first African-American woman to lead Chicago, a rarity in the United States, where only 6 percent of mayors in the 200 U.S. largest cities are women of color, according to the Reflective Democracy Campaign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle leaves a polling place after voting. Preckwinkle was a city councilwoman for almost 20 years before becoming Cook County board president in 2010. She and Lightfoot earned spots on the ballot after they garnered the most votes among 14 candidates in a February election. The winner will replace Rahm Emanuel, who announced in September that he was not seeking a third term. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle leaves a polling place after voting. Preckwinkle was a city councilwoman for almost 20 years before becoming Cook County board president in 2010. She and Lightfoot earned spots on the ballot after they garnered the most votes among 14 candidates in a February election. The winner will replace Rahm Emanuel, who announced in September that he was not seeking a third term. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot speaks to a reporter as she greets commuters at the Logan Square Blue Line station. Lightfoot would also become the first openly gay mayor in Chicago. She has never held political office. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot speaks to a reporter as she greets commuters at the Logan Square Blue Line station. Lightfoot would also become the first openly gay mayor in Chicago. She has never held political office. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Voters fill out their ballot at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Voters fill out their ballot at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greets a commuter at the Logan Square Blue Line station. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greets a commuter at the Logan Square Blue Line station. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle fills out paper work for her ballot. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle fills out paper work for her ballot. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Voter Abraham Lacy casts his ballot with his son Isaac Lacy at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Voter Abraham Lacy casts his ballot with his son Isaac Lacy at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle waits to vote at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle waits to vote at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greets a commuter at the Logan Square Blue Line station. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greets a commuter at the Logan Square Blue Line station. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Voters fills out their ballot at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Voters fills out their ballot at a polling place. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greets commuters at the Logan Square Blue Line station. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot greets commuters at the Logan Square Blue Line station. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
