Chicago set to elect first black woman mayor

Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle leaves a polling place after voting. Preckwinkle was a city councilwoman for almost 20 years before becoming Cook County board president in 2010. She and Lightfoot earned spots on the ballot after they garnered the most votes among 14 candidates in a February election. The winner will replace Rahm Emanuel, who announced in September that he was not seeking a third term. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

