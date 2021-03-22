Edition:
Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Loretta Johnson prays during open prayer at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked, instead she was born at Cook County Hospital. Evanston is poised to become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of discriminatory practices. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Loretta Johnson prays during open prayer at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked, instead she was born at Cook County Hospital. Evanston is poised to become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of discriminatory practices. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Decades ago, Cordelia Clark ran a restaurant out of her kitchen and parked cabs for her taxi company in her backyard because Black residents were effectively barred from owning or renting storefronts in town. "It's about time that something has come from the hard work of African Americans in this city, proving that they should be treated as anyone else," said Clark's great-granddaughter, Delois Robinson, 58 (pictured at home). REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Decades ago, Cordelia Clark ran a restaurant out of her kitchen and parked cabs for her taxi company in her backyard because Black residents were effectively barred from owning or renting storefronts in town. "It's about time that something has come from the hard work of African Americans in this city, proving that they should be treated as anyone else," said Clark's great-granddaughter, Delois Robinson, 58 (pictured at home). REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, points to the borders of the Fifth Ward. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, lies between Chicago to its south and the wealthy North Shore suburbs along Lake Michigan. About 16% of its 75,000 residents are Black. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, points to the borders of the Fifth Ward. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, lies between Chicago to its south and the wealthy North Shore suburbs along Lake Michigan. About 16% of its 75,000 residents are Black. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
As across the United States, Blacks in Evanston were subjected to "redlining," a practice in which banks refused to make housing loans in predominantly Black neighborhoods. That kept Black residents from home ownership, a key source of wealth. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

As across the United States, Blacks in Evanston were subjected to "redlining," a practice in which banks refused to make housing loans in predominantly Black neighborhoods. That kept Black residents from home ownership, a key source of wealth. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A mural is pictured in the Fifth Ward. Evanston's initial approach to reparations is narrow and targeted. The city council, which has already committed $10 million over a decade to the effort, will vote on Monday to begin with a $400,000 round of payments. The first phase will provide $25,000 to a small number of eligible Black residents for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward historically racist housing policies. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

A mural is pictured in the Fifth Ward. Evanston's initial approach to reparations is narrow and targeted. The city council, which has already committed $10 million over a decade to the effort, will vote on Monday to begin with a $400,000 round of payments. The first phase will provide $25,000 to a small number of eligible Black residents for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward historically racist housing policies. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A Black Lives Matter sign is seen near the corner of Emerson Street and Dodge Avenue in Evanston. The program could become a model for other cities and states grappling with whether to pursue their own reparations programs. The burgeoning national movement has gained traction amid a reckoning on racial inequity following the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans last year. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

A Black Lives Matter sign is seen near the corner of Emerson Street and Dodge Avenue in Evanston. The program could become a model for other cities and states grappling with whether to pursue their own reparations programs. The burgeoning national movement has gained traction amid a reckoning on racial inequity following the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans last year. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Volunteers pose with shopping bags during a 5th Ward food drive in Evanston, circa 1950s. "Reparations is the public policy prescription that addresses - and redresses - systemic racism," said Ron Daniels, who oversees the National African American Reparations Commission, which consulted with Evanston on its proposal. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

Volunteers pose with shopping bags during a 5th Ward food drive in Evanston, circa 1950s. "Reparations is the public policy prescription that addresses - and redresses - systemic racism," said Ron Daniels, who oversees the National African American Reparations Commission, which consulted with Evanston on its proposal. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
Men pose outside the Bonus Tompson Hardware store in Evanston, circa 1912. The practicality of implementing reparations programs, especially on a national scale, is still a matter of debate. Reuters/Ipsos polls taken in June 2020, at the height of racial justice protests, found only one in five respondents agreed the United States should pay damages to descendants of enslaved people. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

Men pose outside the Bonus Tompson Hardware store in Evanston, circa 1912. The practicality of implementing reparations programs, especially on a national scale, is still a matter of debate. Reuters/Ipsos polls taken in June 2020, at the height of racial justice protests, found only one in five respondents agreed the United States should pay damages to descendants of enslaved people. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
A shopkeeper poses outside Jody's Valet Shop on Emerson street in Evanston, circa 1961. Some opponents ask whether taxpayers can afford to pay out what could be billions, or even trillions, of dollars. Others question how eligibility for such programs would be determined, whether by race, ancestry or evidence of discrimination. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

A shopkeeper poses outside Jody's Valet Shop on Emerson street in Evanston, circa 1961. Some opponents ask whether taxpayers can afford to pay out what could be billions, or even trillions, of dollars. Others question how eligibility for such programs would be determined, whether by race, ancestry or evidence of discrimination. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
Guests pose during a father-son dinner at the Emerson Branch of the YMCA in Evanston, in an undated photograph. In Evanston, Black residents are eligible for the housing program if they, or their ancestors, lived in the city between 1919 and 1969 or if they can show they suffered housing discrimination due to the city's policies. The recipients will be randomly selected if there are more applicants than available funds in the housing program. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

Guests pose during a father-son dinner at the Emerson Branch of the YMCA in Evanston, in an undated photograph. In Evanston, Black residents are eligible for the housing program if they, or their ancestors, lived in the city between 1919 and 1969 or if they can show they suffered housing discrimination due to the city's policies. The recipients will be randomly selected if there are more applicants than available funds in the housing program. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
Children sit at a segregated day care center in Evanston, circa 1940. Some Black Evanston residents have objected to the plan's scope and size as inadequate, highlighting the difficulties inherent in designing a program that by all accounts can never fully ameliorate centuries of discrimination. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

Children sit at a segregated day care center in Evanston, circa 1940. Some Black Evanston residents have objected to the plan's scope and size as inadequate, highlighting the difficulties inherent in designing a program that by all accounts can never fully ameliorate centuries of discrimination. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
Shopkeepers stand outside the J.H. Bryant grocery store in Evanston, circa 1930s. The impact of historic and systemic discrimination on Evanston's Black community persists. The Fifth Ward, where Robinson's great-grandmother ran two businesses out of her home, is predominantly Black and struggling with inferior infrastructure. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

Shopkeepers stand outside the J.H. Bryant grocery store in Evanston, circa 1930s. The impact of historic and systemic discrimination on Evanston's Black community persists. The Fifth Ward, where Robinson's great-grandmother ran two businesses out of her home, is predominantly Black and struggling with inferior infrastructure. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
Residents pose during a family day gathering in Evanston, circa 1930. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS

Residents pose during a family day gathering in Evanston, circa 1930. Courtesy of Shorefront Photographic Collection/Handout via REUTERS
"We're trying to catch up from hundreds of years of being suppressed, and it's just hard to catch up without some assistance," said Evanston resident and real estate agent Vanessa Johnson-McCoy. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

"We're trying to catch up from hundreds of years of being suppressed, and it's just hard to catch up without some assistance," said Evanston resident and real estate agent Vanessa Johnson-McCoy. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Evanston Alderman Robin Rue Simmons, who is Black, spearheaded her city's initiative. She sees the upcoming payments as a critical first step. "This is about our humanity," she said. "It's overdue, and the time is now." REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Evanston Alderman Robin Rue Simmons, who is Black, spearheaded her city's initiative. She sees the upcoming payments as a critical first step. "This is about our humanity," she said. "It's overdue, and the time is now." REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A mural is displayed on Litehouse Whole Food Grill on Dodge Avenue in the Fifth Ward. The city's campaign will draw from a new tax on legalized marijuana. Supporters say the funding mechanism is particularly apt, given how devastating the country's criminalization of marijuana has been to Black communities. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

A mural is displayed on Litehouse Whole Food Grill on Dodge Avenue in the Fifth Ward. The city's campaign will draw from a new tax on legalized marijuana. Supporters say the funding mechanism is particularly apt, given how devastating the country's criminalization of marijuana has been to Black communities. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Boarded up houses are pictured in the Fifth Ward. Evanston Rejects Racist Reparations, an opposition group, has noted that the initial payments will cover only 16 households. The group also opposes restricting that money to housing needs. "True reparations repair you -- you get a chance to say what it is that repairs you," said Rose Cannon, a member of the group, who is Black. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Boarded up houses are pictured in the Fifth Ward. Evanston Rejects Racist Reparations, an opposition group, has noted that the initial payments will cover only 16 households. The group also opposes restricting that money to housing needs. "True reparations repair you -- you get a chance to say what it is that repairs you," said Rose Cannon, a member of the group, who is Black. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Samuel Johnson III gives George Woolridge, a local high school track coach, a haircut at Church Street Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. When Woolridge was 5 years old he got his first haircut from Johnson’s father, Samuel Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Samuel Johnson III gives George Woolridge, a local high school track coach, a haircut at Church Street Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. When Woolridge was 5 years old he got his first haircut from Johnson’s father, Samuel Johnson Jr. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Miles Henry, 11, waits with his father, Shawn Henry, at the Church Street Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Miles Henry, 11, waits with his father, Shawn Henry, at the Church Street Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Samuel Johnson III gives Miles Henry, 11, a haircut at the Church Street Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Samuel Johnson III gives Miles Henry, 11, a haircut at the Church Street Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Principal Tamara Hadaway calls on one of her students at Kingsway Preparatory School in the Fifth Ward. Hadaway founded the school partly because the Fifth Ward was the only ward in the township without its own elementary school. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Principal Tamara Hadaway calls on one of her students at Kingsway Preparatory School in the Fifth Ward. Hadaway founded the school partly because the Fifth Ward was the only ward in the township without its own elementary school. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, takes out an old photograph of students from Foster School at the Shorefront Legacy Center in Evanston. Even in cities facing limited resources, local governments can still make restitution by updating school curricula, improving business development, providing housing opportunities and offering apologies for past racism, said Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N'COBRA. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, takes out an old photograph of students from Foster School at the Shorefront Legacy Center in Evanston. Even in cities facing limited resources, local governments can still make restitution by updating school curricula, improving business development, providing housing opportunities and offering apologies for past racism, said Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N'COBRA. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, poses for a portrait at the Shorefront Legacy Center in Evanston. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, poses for a portrait at the Shorefront Legacy Center in Evanston. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Photographs of former Evanston police chiefs hang next to photos of former President Barack Obama at Ebony Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. Ebony Barber Shop has been serving the community since 1961. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Photographs of former Evanston police chiefs hang next to photos of former President Barack Obama at Ebony Barber Shop in the Fifth Ward. Ebony Barber Shop has been serving the community since 1961. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Artwork is displayed in the window of Youth & Opportunity United on Church Street in the Fifth Ward. National advocates say viewing reparations as only cash payments is far too reductive and that there is a need for policies that tackle the institutional racism that created the inequities in the first place. "These vestiges have to be addressed -- or they will continue on into the future, no matter how many equity programs are in place," said Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N'COBRA. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Artwork is displayed in the window of Youth & Opportunity United on Church Street in the Fifth Ward. National advocates say viewing reparations as only cash payments is far too reductive and that there is a need for policies that tackle the institutional racism that created the inequities in the first place. "These vestiges have to be addressed -- or they will continue on into the future, no matter how many equity programs are in place," said Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N'COBRA. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, takes out an old city housing pamphlet at the Shorefront Legacy Center in Evanston. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Community historian Morris “Dino” Robinson, who helped shape the Evanston’s reparations initiative, takes out an old city housing pamphlet at the Shorefront Legacy Center in Evanston. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Jennifer Eason (C) owner and cook of Jennifer's Edibles Restaurant, serves food to Northwestern University students Charles Zhou (L) and Conor Kotwasinski at her restaurant in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Jennifer Eason (C) owner and cook of Jennifer's Edibles Restaurant, serves food to Northwestern University students Charles Zhou (L) and Conor Kotwasinski at her restaurant in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Food magazines and an African American almanac lay on a bench at Jennifer's Edibles Restaurant, in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Food magazines and an African American almanac lay on a bench at Jennifer's Edibles Restaurant, in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Wendy Weaver fixes products on the shelves of C & W Market and Ice Cream Parlor, the store she co-owns with her husband, in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Wendy Weaver fixes products on the shelves of C & W Market and Ice Cream Parlor, the store she co-owns with her husband, in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Clarence Weaver (L) visits with his brother-in-law Chubby Payne at C & W Market and Ice Cream Parlor, the store Weaver co-owns with his wife, in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Clarence Weaver (L) visits with his brother-in-law Chubby Payne at C & W Market and Ice Cream Parlor, the store Weaver co-owns with his wife, in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A woman walks past a local market on the corner of Church Street and Dodge Avenue in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

A woman walks past a local market on the corner of Church Street and Dodge Avenue in the Fifth Ward. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
General view of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, now surrounded by condominiums, which used to be encompassed by a Black community until redlining and other housing practices forced the parishioners to move to a different part of the city. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

General view of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, now surrounded by condominiums, which used to be encompassed by a Black community until redlining and other housing practices forced the parishioners to move to a different part of the city. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
