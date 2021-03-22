Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model

Artwork is displayed in the window of Youth & Opportunity United on Church Street in the Fifth Ward. National advocates say viewing reparations as only cash payments is far too reductive and that there is a need for policies that tackle the...more

Artwork is displayed in the window of Youth & Opportunity United on Church Street in the Fifth Ward. National advocates say viewing reparations as only cash payments is far too reductive and that there is a need for policies that tackle the institutional racism that created the inequities in the first place. "These vestiges have to be addressed -- or they will continue on into the future, no matter how many equity programs are in place," said Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N'COBRA. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

