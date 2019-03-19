Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 19, 2019 | 7:45pm EDT

Child jockeys race camels in Egypt

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 12, 2019. Several Gulf countries have banned child jockeys from the traditional Bedouin sport after rights groups said the youngsters were often injured and some had been abducted or sold by their families. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line at the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Sayed Mohamed, an 11-year-old jockey, walks with his camel during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Abd El Rahman, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Abdallah, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
A Bedouin breeder runs beside a robot jockey riding a camel during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line at the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line on the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Sayed Mohamed (L), 11-year-old jockey, waits with his friend Mahmoud Mahmed, a 13-year-old jockey, for the opening of the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Bedouin breeders fix a robot jockey mounted on a camel before the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Abdallah, an 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Salman Awied, 35, sits with his son Hamza, a 5-year-old trainee jockey, during the opening of the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Camel breeders try to control the way of jockeys during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
