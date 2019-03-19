Child jockeys race camels in Egypt
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 12, 2019. Several Gulf countries have banned child jockeys from the traditional Bedouin...more
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line at the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Sayed Mohamed, an 11-year-old jockey, walks with his camel during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Abd El Rahman, an 8-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Abdallah, a 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Bedouin breeder runs beside a robot jockey riding a camel during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line at the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line on the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Sayed Mohamed (L), 11-year-old jockey, waits with his friend Mahmoud Mahmed, a 13-year-old jockey, for the opening of the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bedouin breeders fix a robot jockey mounted on a camel before the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Abdallah, an 7-year-old jockey, looks on during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Jockeys, most of whom are children, wait at the starting line during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Salman Awied, 35, sits with his son Hamza, a 5-year-old trainee jockey, during the opening of the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Camel breeders try to control the way of jockeys during the opening of 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Ammunition art in Gaza
Diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya spends hours creating three-dimensional miniature replicas of protest scenes, with figures carved from remnants of Israeli...
Yoga with cats
Humans and creatures alike stretch into cat pose at this yoga class in a Brooklyn cat cafe.
Drag kid of Brooklyn
Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing four people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.
Timeline: Major mass shootings this decade
A timeline of major mass shootings in non-conflict zones around the world since 2007.
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone winds and floods that swept across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disasters recorded in the southern hemisphere, U.N. officials said.
Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump gave a ringing endorsement of Brazil's new far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who styled his campaign on Trump's 2016 run and has declared himself on unabashed admirer of the U.S. president and his politics and the American way of life.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Algerians demand president ends 20-year rule
Hundreds of thousands of Algerians have mounted nearly a month of mass protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Ammunition art in Gaza
Diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya spends hours creating three-dimensional miniature replicas of protest scenes, with figures carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the sites of border protests.
Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades
The Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.