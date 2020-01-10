Childhood photos of Prince Harry
Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, August 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta
Princess Diana holds her two sons Prince William, 6, and Prince Harry, 3, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 1987. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta
Young Prince Harry, 3, yawns as his mother Princess Diana holds him at Marivent Palace, August 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta
Prince William peeks around at his brother Prince Harry on board a boat on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands where they were on holiday, April 1990. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Prince Harry sits on his own in Riccardo Patrese's Formula One Benetton-Ford in the pits at Silverstone Circuit, July 1993. REUTERS/File
Prince Harry sits in a British tank, July 1993. REUTERS/File
Princess of Wales, Lady Diana, inspects soldiers of the Light Dragoons with Prince Harry, July 1993. REUTERS/File
The Princess of Wales, the Queen mother, and Prince Harry ride in their carriage from Buckingham Palace, June 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her unidentified...more
The Princess of Wales and her son Prince Harry arrive at Helen Windsor's wedding, July 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Prince Harry runs towards his mother and brother Prince William after they attended the annual Easter Sunday church service inside Windsor Castle, April 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State ceremony in Hyde Park to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 1995. REUTERS/File
The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry share a laugh as they toboggan in Klosters on January 6th
The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry attend VJ (Victory over Japan) Day ceremonies, August 19, 1995. REUTERS/Files
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at a Lech hotel for a week-long skiing holiday, March 1995 REUTERS/Files
Prince Charles stands with his sons Princes William and Harry on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater during a summer break at Balmoral Castle, August 1997. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much...
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
An estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in Australia's wildfires, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.
Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ
Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics in the Philippines thronged around a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers, praying for good health and economic success in the new year.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq
Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Best of CES
Highlights from the technology show in Las Vegas.
Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard
A Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 en route to Kiev crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.