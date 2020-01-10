Edition:
Childhood photos of Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, August 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Reuters / Thursday, January 05, 2017
Princess Diana holds her two sons Prince William, 6, and Prince Harry, 3, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 1987. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
Young Prince Harry, 3, yawns as his mother Princess Diana holds him at Marivent Palace, August 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2006
Prince William peeks around at his brother Prince Harry on board a boat on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands where they were on holiday, April 1990. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
Prince Harry sits on his own in Riccardo Patrese's Formula One Benetton-Ford in the pits at Silverstone Circuit, July 1993. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Prince Harry sits in a British tank, July 1993. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
Princess of Wales, Lady Diana, inspects soldiers of the Light Dragoons with Prince Harry, July 1993. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
The Princess of Wales, the Queen mother, and Prince Harry ride in their carriage from Buckingham Palace, June 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her unidentified grandchildren. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
The Princess of Wales and her son Prince Harry arrive at Helen Windsor's wedding, July 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Prince Harry runs towards his mother and brother Prince William after they attended the annual Easter Sunday church service inside Windsor Castle, April 1992. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2006
Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State ceremony in Hyde Park to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 1995. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Prince of Wales and Prince Harry share a laugh as they toboggan in Klosters on January 6th

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry attend VJ (Victory over Japan) Day ceremonies, August 19, 1995. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at a Lech hotel for a week-long skiing holiday, March 1995 REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Prince Charles stands with his sons Princes William and Harry on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater during a summer break at Balmoral Castle, August 1997. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
