Pictures | Wed Mar 25, 2020 | 11:00pm EDT

Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic

Cao Junjie poses for a picture with his two-month old baby inside a safety pod he created at a residential compound in Shanghai, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A children's playground is closed with caution tape in Seattle, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A child looks at an illustration of a rainbow on the side of a house in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Joy Malone's daughter and nephew look out the window of her home onto a deserted street in New Rochelle, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A child's shirt is pictured at a school in Newcastle-under-Lyme, London, Britain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Georgia Mayer, aged 16, says goodbye to her friends after schools close in Newcastle-under-Lyme, London, Britain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A child, wearing a protective face mask, uses hand sanitizer at "Stella Kids", daycare center in Tokyo, Japan, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
General view of an empty park, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A child wearing a face mask and a face shield is seen at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province, China, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Molly Maguire, 8, measures the distance between cones during a math exercise learning how to calculate the area of different shapes in her front yard as schools are closed in Salem Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A boy wears a protective face mask at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn during the first day of remote school in Brooklyn, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Sha Jie, 10, a primary school student, attends an online Chinese class as he sits at home in Shanghai, China, March 3, 2020. "I go out once a day at most, just hanging around our neighborhood. My parents told me to wear masks if going outside and to wash hands carefully after coming back home," said Jie. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Ida, 4, stands behind her drawing in honor of rescuers, inside her house in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Tracey Pucci walks to the table where her son Foxton Harding and stepson Adison Pucci, both 12, eat breakfast before starting their online schooling at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An aerial view shows an empty playground as Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy in Jerusalem March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A student looks on at the basketball court at the State House Girls High School in Nairobi following a directive by the Kenyan government to suspend lessons in schools in Nairobi, Kenya March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A child walks towards the international security screening point of the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A person carries a child inside the premises of a hospital, in Mumbai, India March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A boy skates at a skate park in London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A girl wearing a protective mask leaves the HUCA (Central University Hospital of Asturias) in Oviedo, Spain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A teddy bear is pictured on a sidewalk in Turin, Italy, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A child rides on a swing at a carnival in Hong Kong, China January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A child dressed in a Superman outfit walks down a street in Casalpusterlengo, Italy, February 26, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
An empty classroom is seen after Tamil Nadu state government ordered the closure of primary schools in Chennai, India, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Patrick kicks the ball in Ormeau Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
