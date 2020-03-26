Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic
Cao Junjie poses for a picture with his two-month old baby inside a safety pod he created at a residential compound in Shanghai, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A children's playground is closed with caution tape in Seattle, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child looks at an illustration of a rainbow on the side of a house in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Joy Malone's daughter and nephew look out the window of her home onto a deserted street in New Rochelle, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A child's shirt is pictured at a school in Newcastle-under-Lyme, London, Britain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Georgia Mayer, aged 16, says goodbye to her friends after schools close in Newcastle-under-Lyme, London, Britain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A child, wearing a protective face mask, uses hand sanitizer at "Stella Kids", daycare center in Tokyo, Japan, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
General view of an empty park, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
A child wearing a face mask and a face shield is seen at a railway station in Xianning of Hubei province, China, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Molly Maguire, 8, measures the distance between cones during a math exercise learning how to calculate the area of different shapes in her front yard as schools are closed in Salem Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A boy wears a protective face mask at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment at her home in Brooklyn during the first day of remote school in Brooklyn, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Sha Jie, 10, a primary school student, attends an online Chinese class as he sits at home in Shanghai, China, March 3, 2020. "I go out once a day at most, just hanging around our neighborhood. My parents told me to wear masks if going outside and to...more
Ida, 4, stands behind her drawing in honor of rescuers, inside her house in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tracey Pucci walks to the table where her son Foxton Harding and stepson Adison Pucci, both 12, eat breakfast before starting their online schooling at their home in Bothell, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An aerial view shows an empty playground as Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy in Jerusalem March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A student looks on at the basketball court at the State House Girls High School in Nairobi following a directive by the Kenyan government to suspend lessons in schools in Nairobi, Kenya March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A child walks towards the international security screening point of the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter
A person carries a child inside the premises of a hospital, in Mumbai, India March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A boy skates at a skate park in London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
A girl wearing a protective mask leaves the HUCA (Central University Hospital of Asturias) in Oviedo, Spain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A teddy bear is pictured on a sidewalk in Turin, Italy, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A child rides on a swing at a carnival in Hong Kong, China January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A child dressed in a Superman outfit walks down a street in Casalpusterlengo, Italy, February 26, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An empty classroom is seen after Tamil Nadu state government ordered the closure of primary schools in Chennai, India, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Patrick kicks the ball in Ormeau Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
