Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic

Sha Jie, 10, a primary school student, attends an online Chinese class as he sits at home in Shanghai, China, March 3, 2020. "I go out once a day at most, just hanging around our neighborhood. My parents told me to wear masks if going outside and to wash hands carefully after coming back home," said Jie. REUTERS/Aly Song

