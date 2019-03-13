Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse
Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An unknown number of people died and up to 100 children were among those feared trapped after a four-story building containing a primary school collapsed in Lagos. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A woman reacts at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers on top of the rubble shoveled debris away as thousands of people swarmed around the site to watch, many of them angry or hysterical, with police, ambulances, Red Cross workers, fire trucks and a fork lift in their midst. REUTERS/Temilade...more
People watch rescue workers at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A child is rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Rescue workers dig at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People hand a shovel as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
People gather as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
People watch rescue workers at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People spray water on a child who was rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People gather around an ambulance at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Men carry a boy who was rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Rescue workers are showered in water as they dig at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
