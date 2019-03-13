Edition:
Children feared trapped in Nigeria building collapse

Rescue workers help carry a child at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
An unknown number of people died and up to 100 children were among those feared trapped after a four-story building containing a primary school collapsed in Lagos. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A woman reacts at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Workers on top of the rubble shoveled debris away as thousands of people swarmed around the site to watch, many of them angry or hysterical, with police, ambulances, Red Cross workers, fire trucks and a fork lift in their midst. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People watch rescue workers at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
A child is rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Rescue workers dig at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People hand a shovel as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People gather as rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People watch rescue workers at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People spray water on a child who was rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
People gather around an ambulance at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Men carry a boy who was rescued at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Rescue workers are showered in water as they dig at the site of a collapsed building containing a school in Lagos, March 13. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
