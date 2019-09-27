Edition:
Children march in second week of climate strikes

Swedish climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg meets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before a climate strike march in Montreal, Canada September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A participant holds a replica depicting globe on fire during a "Fridays for Future" march in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
South Korean students attend a rally to demand action on climate change in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Activists take part in a pro-climate demonstration march in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest march to call for action against climate change, in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Schoolchildren, students and activists attend a protest in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Police officers carry a protester during a pro-climate demonstration march in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Students shout slogans during a "Fridays for Future" march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Students display placards during a "Fridays for Future" march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Activists attend the Fridays for Future global climate strike in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklundi via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
People stage a die-in during a "Fridays for Future" march calling for urgent measures to combat climate change, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A child holds placards during a protest march to call for action against climate change, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A participant holds a dog with a placard during a protest in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Climate change demonstrators protest in Umea, Sweden. TT News Agency/Erik Abel via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
People take part in a protest against climate change during an event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Young protesters march as part of the Global Climate Strike in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A young woman carries a cardboard cutout depicting Greta Thunberg as she takes part in the Global Climate Strike in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
People take part in a protest against climate change during an event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A participant holds a drawing depicting Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg during a protest march to call for action against climate change, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Leo Korhonen and classmates from Koskela school take part in the Global Climate Strike at the Parliament House in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
People take part in a protest against climate change during an event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Hellevi Estama's sign reads "I want to teach my grandchildren how to ski" as she takes part in the Global Climate Strike at the Parliament House in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
People take part in a protest against climate change during an event in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Global Climate Strike at the Parliament House in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Activists of Extinction Rebellion sit on the street during a pro-climate demonstration march in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A student with a painted face takes part in the Global Climate Strike in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A protestor holds up a sign during a march as part of the Global Climate Strike in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Students holding placards take part in the Global Climate Strike in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Demonstrators take part in the Global Climate Strike at the Parliament House in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Climate change demonstrators hold a sign "All for the climate" during a protest in central Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
