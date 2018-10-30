Children of the caravan
Rosendo Noviega, a 38-year-old migrant from Guatemala, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, holds his daughter Belinda Izabel as he walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico,...more
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, rests on the road with her son Adonai, as they make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man carries a girl through the Suchiate River into Mexico from Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants, Julian Zelaya, 12, and his sister Jasmine Zelaya, 10, rest at in a small town after crossing the river from Guatemala to Mexico in Ciudad Hidalgo and continuing to walk in Mexico October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Genesis Cordona, a 6-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, lays next to her dolls as she rests in Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants sleep at the border crossing, after they were stopped there the day before in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A migrant woman pushes her son in a wheelchair as she walks along the highway to Juchitan from Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Migrant siblings from Honduras, Jenni, 5, Irvin, 6 and Alexander, 3, look out from the metal bars of a truck after hitching a ride to Arriaga from Pijijiapan, Mexico October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A migrant woman attempts to pull her daughter onto the back of a moving pick-up truck while hitching a ride to Juchitan from San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Central American migrants cross the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Yolani, a 1-year-old migrant girl traveling from Honduras, cries because she is hungry as she rests on the roadside in Santiago Niltepec, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Denzel, 8, and his brother Adonai, 5, migrants from Honduras, play inside a church as they rest in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Atreece, a 14-year-old girl from Honduras, bathes in Rio Novillero as her father Carlos Martinez washes her hair in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant twin brothers, Justin Mauricio and Justin Duan, aged 7, rest on the roadside in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Chelsy Montserrat Maldonado, a 4-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, wears a U.S. flag-themed dress as she stands in a makeshift camp in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A doll of Central American migrant is pictured along the highway to Arriaga from Pijijiapan, Mexico, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A girl holds her belongings while making her way to Mapastepec from Huixtla, Mexico, at sunrise October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Central American migrants wait after crossing the Suchiate river, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants bathe in a freshwater stream, in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Eddie, a 1-year-old migrant boy from Guatemala, is held by his father Julio Garcia Marquez while resting in Tapanatepec, Mexico, October 27, 2018. Julio, aged 43, said they left their home six days earlier to join the caravan of people because his...more
Honduran children play with water fountains on the sidewalks of Tapachula city center, Mexico October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Central American migrants use a provisional ladder to climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Central American migrant reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Honduran migrants children, Ian Enamorado, 9, Josen Enamorado, 6, and Jasabel Quintanilla, 3, wait with their parents to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Shoppers pass by as Eleana Ramos, a 2-year-old girl from Honduras, lies on her mother as they take rest in the Tapachula city center, Mexico October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jensi, a 14-year-old migrant girl from Honduras, bathes in a freshwater stream as she and others take rest in Pijijiapan, Mexico October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Honduran migrants hold up a child in a stroller while gathering at the Guatemalan border to cross into Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Honduran migrants rest inside an improvised shelter in Chiquimula, Guatemala October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An Honduran migrant rests after arriving in Esquipulas city in Guatemala, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Migrants rest on the roadside as they make their way to Juchitan from Santiago Niltipec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A child sits on the floor among Honduran migrants queueing to get a mat to rest at a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
