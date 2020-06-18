Edition:
Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit

Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. At an open-pit granite quarry in Burkina Faso's capital, workers' children play in the rubble while others toil alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A general view of the Pissy informal granite quarry pit. Most of the site's 1,000 workers are adults, but a Reuters witness saw a dozen children of different ages chipping lumps of granite into smaller pieces or balancing rocks on their heads as they walked painstakingly out of the steep pit. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Abdou Fatao Pafadenam, 11, wraps stone blocks in his t-shirt. Youth can legally work at the site at age 16. But despite the law, some 42% of Burkinabe children between the ages of 5 and 14 engage in some form of labor including back-breaking work in quarries, gold mines and cotton fields, according to a 2018 report by the U.S. Bureau of International Labor Affairs. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Children's feet blacked with the ashes of burned tires. With schools closed, Aminata Zoundi (not pictured) said she had no option but to bring her 10-year-old daughter, Zenabo, to the quarry, where the girl sat beside her as Zoundi pounded stones into pebbles. "When she's here with me I have to find her food, make sure she doesn't injure herself with rocks," Zoundi said. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Women break stone blocks. For children aged 3 to 6, workers can leave them at the quarry's nursery, where they play in safer surroundings. "It's easier for them to work without their children," said teacher Abdoul Kabre, who once worked in the quarry himself. He started when he was 12 years old. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Ali Nana, 8, plays with friends on used tires. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A young child breaks granite stone. "It's not a game. If you work here, you hurt all over at night," said 18-year-old school pupil Elysee Yanogo (not pictured), who was splitting granite slabs with a mallet. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Samira Kabore, 10, carries stone blocks on his head. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Oumeima Ouedraogo, 7, crashes stones next to burning tires. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A woman carries stones out of a rain puddle. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Samira Kabre, 13, and Oumou Kabore, 8, climbs up the pit with crushed stones on their heads. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Pascaline Nikiema, 33, carries stones on her head. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A child's toy is seen on a rock. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Salamata Sama, 36, feeds her 18-month girl. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Melissa Kabore, 4, holds her doll while she walks though the Pissy informal granite quarry. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Neimatou Ouedraogo, 9, carries a bucket of water. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Children carry stones on their head. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A mother looks at her crying girl. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Melissa Kabore, 4, holds her doll while she walks though the Pissy informal granite quarry. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
