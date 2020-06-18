Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. At an open-pit granite quarry in Burkina Faso's capital, workers' children play in the rubble while others toil alongside their...more
A general view of the Pissy informal granite quarry pit. Most of the site's 1,000 workers are adults, but a Reuters witness saw a dozen children of different ages chipping lumps of granite into smaller pieces or balancing rocks on their heads as they...more
Abdou Fatao Pafadenam, 11, wraps stone blocks in his t-shirt. Youth can legally work at the site at age 16. But despite the law, some 42% of Burkinabe children between the ages of 5 and 14 engage in some form of labor including back-breaking work in...more
Children's feet blacked with the ashes of burned tires. With schools closed, Aminata Zoundi (not pictured) said she had no option but to bring her 10-year-old daughter, Zenabo, to the quarry, where the girl sat beside her as Zoundi pounded stones...more
Women break stone blocks. For children aged 3 to 6, workers can leave them at the quarry's nursery, where they play in safer surroundings. "It's easier for them to work without their children," said teacher Abdoul Kabre, who once worked in the quarry...more
Ali Nana, 8, plays with friends on used tires. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
A young child breaks granite stone. "It's not a game. If you work here, you hurt all over at night," said 18-year-old school pupil Elysee Yanogo (not pictured), who was splitting granite slabs with a mallet. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Samira Kabore, 10, carries stone blocks on his head. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Oumeima Ouedraogo, 7, crashes stones next to burning tires. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
A woman carries stones out of a rain puddle. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Samira Kabre, 13, and Oumou Kabore, 8, climbs up the pit with crushed stones on their heads. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Pascaline Nikiema, 33, carries stones on her head. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
A child's toy is seen on a rock. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Salamata Sama, 36, feeds her 18-month girl. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Melissa Kabore, 4, holds her doll while she walks though the Pissy informal granite quarry. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Neimatou Ouedraogo, 9, carries a bucket of water. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Children carry stones on their head. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
A mother looks at her crying girl. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Melissa Kabore, 4, holds her doll while she walks though the Pissy informal granite quarry. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
