Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit

Children's feet blacked with the ashes of burned tires. With schools closed, Aminata Zoundi (not pictured) said she had no option but to bring her 10-year-old daughter, Zenabo, to the quarry, where the girl sat beside her as Zoundi pounded stones...more

Children's feet blacked with the ashes of burned tires. With schools closed, Aminata Zoundi (not pictured) said she had no option but to bring her 10-year-old daughter, Zenabo, to the quarry, where the girl sat beside her as Zoundi pounded stones into pebbles. "When she's here with me I have to find her food, make sure she doesn't injure herself with rocks," Zoundi said. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Close