United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 19, 2020 | 2:42pm EDT

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

A demonstrator is sprayed by riot police water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Firefighters work at the site of a church that was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
The spire of a church set on fire topples during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A demonstrator takes cover behind a wheelbarrow during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A person takes part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year- anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A photographer falls after being pushed down by riot police, who detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A Marine of the Chilean Navy points his shotgun at demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A person wearing a mask takes part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A riot police officer uses pepper spray as they detain demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A riot police officer detains a demonstrator as they clash during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
The driver of a delivery service performs with his motorcycle in front of protesters gathered ahead of the one-year anniversary of mass protests that saw thousands of Chileans take to the streets, in Valparaiso, Chile October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
