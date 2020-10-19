Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
A demonstrator is sprayed by riot police water cannon during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A church is set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Firefighters work at the site of a church that was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan...more
The spire of a church set on fire topples during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator takes cover behind a wheelbarrow during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A person takes part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year- anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A photographer falls after being pushed down by riot police, who detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18,...more
A Marine of the Chilean Navy points his shotgun at demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year-anniversary of the protests and riots in 2019, in Quilpue, Chile October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A person wearing a mask takes part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A riot police officer uses pepper spray as they detain demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020....more
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People take part in a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A riot police officer detains a demonstrator as they clash during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The driver of a delivery service performs with his motorcycle in front of protesters gathered ahead of the one-year anniversary of mass protests that saw thousands of Chileans take to the streets, in Valparaiso, Chile October 16, 2020....more
Next Slideshows
Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies
President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead...
Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes
A new ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces reporting shelling and heavy fighting.
Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets
Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the...
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies
President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead of the final presidential debate this week.
Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes
A new ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces reporting shelling and heavy fighting.
Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets
Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the monarchy."
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Women march to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick
Thousands march to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.
Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store
Products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves at this pop-up store to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters
Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day.
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.