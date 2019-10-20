Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 20, 2019 | 4:05pm EDT

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, October 19. Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
The corporate building of the multinational energy company ENEL, is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 18. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A demonstrator rides a bicycle past an improvised bonfire during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, October 19. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Firemen work near burnt furniture and objects outside the building of Chilean newspaper El Mercurio de Valparaiso during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Firemen work to put out fire at a supermarket during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A demonstrator looks on as an improvised bonfire burns in the background during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Riot policemen react during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A demonstrator tussles with a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A riot policeman reacts during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A demonstrator stands near an improvised bonfire during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Demonstrators run from the police water cannon during a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by riot police by the neck with a baton during a protest against the government in Concepcion, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Demonstrators tussle with a riot police vehicle during a protest against the government in Valparaiso, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the government in Concepcion, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
A subway station is pictured after a protest against the increase in subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 19. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, October 19, 2019
The corporate building of the multinational energy company ENEL, is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, Chile, October 18. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
