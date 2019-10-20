Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, October 19. Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public...more

A subway ticket office is seen on fire during a protest against the increase in the subway ticket prices in Santiago, October 19. Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy

Close