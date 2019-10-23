Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2019 | 3:50pm EDT

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

A demonstrator pushes a fence towards an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and led to at least 15 deaths. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator pushes a fence towards an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator pushes a fence towards an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country and led to at least 15 deaths. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 26
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
2 / 26
A demonstrator runs during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator runs during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator runs during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 26
A member of security forces aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A member of security forces aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A member of security forces aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
4 / 26
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 26
A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
6 / 26
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
7 / 26
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
8 / 26
A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
9 / 26
A demonstrator holds a flag that reads "New Constitution" during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator holds a flag that reads "New Constitution" during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator holds a flag that reads "New Constitution" during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 26
Demonstrators carry a locker during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators carry a locker during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators carry a locker during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
11 / 26
Demonstrators face the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators face the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators face the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 26
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 26
A member of the security forces holds a weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A member of the security forces holds a weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A member of the security forces holds a weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 26
A demonstrator gestures on top of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator gestures on top of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator gestures on top of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 26
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
16 / 26
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag as others clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag as others clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag as others clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
17 / 26
Demonstrators stand in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators stand in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators stand in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 26
Demonstrators gather behind a barricade on fire during clashes in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Demonstrators gather behind a barricade on fire during clashes in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators gather behind a barricade on fire during clashes in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
19 / 26
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 26
A demonstrator holds a flag as he walks near a fire during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A demonstrator holds a flag as he walks near a fire during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator holds a flag as he walks near a fire during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
21 / 26
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
22 / 26
People carry looted goods during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People carry looted goods during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
People carry looted goods during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
23 / 26
A demonstrator with a flag as he throws a rock during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator with a flag as he throws a rock during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator with a flag as he throws a rock during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
24 / 26
Security forces spray a demonstrator with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Security forces spray a demonstrator with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Security forces spray a demonstrator with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 26
People take part in a rally in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. The placards read: "Chile woke up", "Up freedom" and "We are not at war, we educate for peace". REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People take part in a rally in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. The placards read: "Chile woke up", "Up freedom" and "We are not at war, we educate for peace". REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
People take part in a rally in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. The placards read: "Chile woke up", "Up freedom" and "We are not at war, we educate for peace". REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Next Slideshows

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly...

2:20pm EDT
Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

1:35pm EDT
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara...

10:40am EDT
Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President...

Oct 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly a week, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse

Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Chile declares state of emergency amid riots

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill

Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery.

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria

Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Season of discontent: Protests around the world

Scenes from the wave of global protests in recent weeks, from Barcelona to Hong Kong and Beirut to Santiago.

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

The Kurdish fight against Islamic State

Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast