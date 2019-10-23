Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
A demonstrator pushes a fence towards an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and...more
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator runs during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of security forces aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators are seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator gestures in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a flag that reads "New Constitution" during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators carry a locker during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators face the security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the security forces holds a weapon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator gestures on top of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag as others clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators stand in front of an armored vehicle during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators gather behind a barricade on fire during clashes in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a flag as he walks near a fire during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag while being sprayed by security forces with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People carry looted goods during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator with a flag as he throws a rock during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Security forces spray a demonstrator with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People take part in a rally in Valparaiso, Chile October 23, 2019. The placards read: "Chile woke up", "Up freedom" and "We are not at war, we educate for peace". REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
