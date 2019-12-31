Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 31, 2019 | 3:10pm EST

Chile rocked by months of riots over inequality

Demonstrators shield themselves from water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
Demonstrators throw items at an armoured vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A member of the security forces clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
A demonstrators holds a molotov cocktail next to a fire during protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A woman gestures next to a medical volunteer carrying a child during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A demonstrator gestures in front of a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A demonstrator throws a rock as a riot police vehicle sprays a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Demonstrators take cover against a jet from a water cannon sprayed by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Security forces riding horses surround a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Demonstrators react as a water cannon is sprayed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Demonstrators throw rocks as a water cannon is sprayed by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
People react as a water cannon is sprayed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Demonstrators react as police water cannon is deployed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Demonstrators tussle with a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
People react as a water cannon is sprayed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A member of the security forces lies on the ground as a demonstrator holds an extinguisher during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Demonstrators take cover behind an improvised shield near riot police vehicles and security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Demonstrators take cover behind improvised shields as they are hit by water jets during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Laser beams are shone as masked demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government, at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood, in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
Police officers detain a man after he used a derogatory word on them, prior to protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
A demonstrator raises his arms near a fire during a protest against Chile's government, at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood, in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
Demonstrators are sprayed by a water cannon from security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A demonstrator climbs up flag poles as demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
People react as police water cannon is deployed during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Demonstrators shine lasers and light flares as they protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Demonstrators shield against water cannon fired by riot police during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Demonstrator throws a rock during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A water cannon hits a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag as others take cover during clashes with riot police in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
An armored police vehicle is seen on fire as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
A demonstrator runs away during clashes with riot police in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 22, 2019
Demonstrators holding a Mapuche flag take cover from a water spray during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Demonstrators set off flares during clashes with riot police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A demonstrator scuffles with members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A demonstrator gestures in front of a fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
A demonstrator uses a knife to stab a tire of a water cannon truck during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2019
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Policemen clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Medical personnel tend to an injured demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
A demonstrator takes cover behind a makeshift shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A demonstrator screams as she runs away from police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
An injured demonstrator is surrounded by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A demonstrator tries to climb onto an armored vehicle as it uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A demonstrator throws an object to an armored vehicle as it uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A masked demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag near and a riot police officer and vehicle amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A man stands outside an emergency room of a hospital after being hit by pellets during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A demonstrator scuffles with a riot police officer during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Riot police stand amid tear gas and smoke from a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2019
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator shoots a flare during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
An injured woman is carried to seek medical help during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrators holds a can spewing colored smoke during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators take cover from pellets fired by riot police during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrator confronts a riot police during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Protective gear are seen on the horses of mounted security forces during a protest against Chile's government, at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood, in Santiago, Chile November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
Demonstrators are seen next to a burning barricade during clashes with riot police during protests against Chile's government in Concepcion, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A demonstrator takes cover as security forces use a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Officers of the Chilean police (Carabineros) detain a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Concepcion, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
An injured demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Riot police officers on fire react during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer caught on fire is assisted by his colleagues during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer catches fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Riot police officers on fire react during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
Demonstrators use makeshift shields to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police vehicle sprays a water cannon near a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A demonstrator waves a Chilean national flag as others run from tear gas and water cannon at Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
People participate in a demonstration to pay tribute to people killed during the protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
A woman gestures during a demonstration to pay tribute to people killed during the protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
A demonstrator raises her hands as she participates in a demonstration to pay tribute to people killed during the protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
People participate in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Riot police vehicle sprays a water cannon at demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Demonstrators wave flags and banners during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Demonstrators react during clashes with riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
A demonstrator waves a Chile flag during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A demonstrator gets her wounds treated during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as a riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator holds a flag as he climbs on top of a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Firemen work to put out flames from a building during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
A demonstrator uses a wheelbarrow as a barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Demonstrators are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
Riot policemen react against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag in front of an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2019
A mourner reacts at the funeral of Joshua Osorio, 17, who died a week earlier in protests against Chile's state economic model, in Santiago, Chile, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Demonstrators hold up Chilean flags during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
An aerial view shows demonstrators gathering during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
People walk away with looted goods during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
Demonstrators seen amid smoke as they protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, October 24, 2019
A police officer fires tear gas as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A woman is helped by a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators are sprayed by security forces with water cannons during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A demonstrator wearing a Chilean flag uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Riot police take up positions against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Demonstrators take cover as they clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
