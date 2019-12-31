Chile rocked by months of riots over inequality
Demonstrators shield themselves from water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators throw items at an armoured vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the security forces clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrators holds a molotov cocktail next to a fire during protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A woman gestures next to a medical volunteer carrying a child during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator gestures in front of a member of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a rock as a riot police vehicle sprays a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators take cover against a jet from a water cannon sprayed by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Security forces riding horses surround a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators react as a water cannon is sprayed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators throw rocks as a water cannon is sprayed by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People react as a water cannon is sprayed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators react as police water cannon is deployed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators tussle with a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People react as a water cannon is sprayed during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the security forces lies on the ground as a demonstrator holds an extinguisher during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators take cover behind an improvised shield near riot police vehicles and security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators take cover behind improvised shields as they are hit by water jets during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Laser beams are shone as masked demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government, at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood, in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Police officers detain a man after he used a derogatory word on them, prior to protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator raises his arms near a fire during a protest against Chile's government, at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood, in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators are sprayed by a water cannon from security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator climbs up flag poles as demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People react as police water cannon is deployed during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators shine lasers and light flares as they protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators shield against water cannon fired by riot police during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the security forces detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrator throws a rock during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A water cannon hits a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Flames engulf a protester who was partially hit by a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag as others take cover during clashes with riot police in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An armored police vehicle is seen on fire as demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator runs away during clashes with riot police in a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators holding a Mapuche flag take cover from a water spray during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators set off flares during clashes with riot police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators shine lasers during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator scuffles with members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator gestures in front of a fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator uses a knife to stab a tire of a water cannon truck during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Policemen clash with demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Medical personnel tend to an injured demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator takes cover behind a makeshift shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator screams as she runs away from police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured demonstrator is surrounded by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators take cover during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator tries to climb onto an armored vehicle as it uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator throws an object to an armored vehicle as it uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A masked demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag near and a riot police officer and vehicle amid laser beams during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man stands outside an emergency room of a hospital after being hit by pellets during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator is seen in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator scuffles with a riot police officer during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A member of the security forces throws a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police stand amid tear gas and smoke from a burning barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Concepcion, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator shoots a flare during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An injured woman is carried to seek medical help during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Vina del Mar, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrators holds a can spewing colored smoke during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators take cover from pellets fired by riot police during protests against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator confronts a riot police during a protest against Chile's government at Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Protective gear are seen on the horses of mounted security forces during a protest against Chile's government, at Providencia, a wealthy neighborhood, in Santiago, Chile November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators are seen next to a burning barricade during clashes with riot police during protests against Chile's government in Concepcion, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A demonstrator takes cover as security forces use a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Officers of the Chilean police (Carabineros) detain a demonstrator during protests against Chile's government in Concepcion, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
An injured demonstrator is detained by members of the security forces during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Riot police officers on fire react during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A riot police officer caught on fire is assisted by his colleagues during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A riot police officer catches fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Riot police officers on fire react during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators use makeshift shields to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A riot police vehicle sprays a water cannon near a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator waves a Chilean national flag as others run from tear gas and water cannon at Plaza Italia during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People participate in a demonstration to pay tribute to people killed during the protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman gestures during a demonstration to pay tribute to people killed during the protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator raises her hands as she participates in a demonstration to pay tribute to people killed during the protests against Chile's government, in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People participate in a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Riot police vehicle sprays a water cannon at demonstrators during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators wave flags and banners during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Demonstrators react during clashes with riot police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator waves a Chile flag during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator gets her wounds treated during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as a riot police vehicle uses a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A police officer aims his weapon at a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator holds a flag as he climbs on top of a riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator attacks a riot police vehicle during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Firemen work to put out flames from a building during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator uses a wheelbarrow as a barricade during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators are sprayed by riot police with a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A demonstrator tosses a bicycle into an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Riot policemen react against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a Chilean flag in front of an improvised bonfire during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Chile October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A mourner reacts at the funeral of Joshua Osorio, 17, who died a week earlier in protests against Chile's state economic model, in Santiago, Chile, October 26, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators hold up Chilean flags during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An aerial view shows demonstrators gathering during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
People walk away with looted goods during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Demonstrators seen amid smoke as they protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A police officer fires tear gas as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman is helped by a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Demonstrators are sprayed by security forces with water cannons during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator wearing a Chilean flag uses a slingshot during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Riot police take up positions against demonstrators during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators take cover as they clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
