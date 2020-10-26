Chileans vote by millions to tear up Pinochet's constitution
Supporters of the "I Approve" option react after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Supporters of the "I Approve" option react after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People are seen during a gathering to protest against Chile's government and react to the results of a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People gather to protest against Chile's government and react to the results of a referendum on a new Chilean constitution, as the word "Rebirth" is projected onto a building by activists, in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People gather to protest against Chile's government and react to the results of a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman dances on top of a car as she celebrates after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man sells empanadas while people gather to protest against Chile's government and react to the results of a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Supporters of the "I Approve" option hold a banner as they react after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. The banner reads:"Freedom for political prisoners." REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
Supporters of the "I Approve" option react after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A man reacts after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman bangs a pot as she reacts to the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman holds a Chilean flag as she reacts to the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A cardboard figure depicting former Chilean President Salvador Allende is seen on the roof of a car after people voted during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution, in Valparaiso, Chile October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman reacts to the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A woman holds a Chilean flag as she reacts to the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Supporters of the "I Approve" option react after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People react after hearing the results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Valparaiso, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People light flares and hold flags as they gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A monument is spray-painted by a demonstrator in a protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People embrace as others gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man reacts as people gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People gather to protest against Chile's government during a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People gather to protest against Chile's government and react to the results of a referendum on a new Chilean constitution in Santiago, Chile, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
