Chile's Aculeo Lagoon dries up for the first time in 2,000 years

Cows are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. According to researchers from the University of Chile, the disappearance of the body of water is due to urban and agricultural expansion as well as climate change and severe droughts. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

