Pictures | Fri Jan 11, 2019 | 3:10pm EST

Chile's Aculeo Lagoon dries up for the first time in 2,000 years

Chile's Aculeo Lagoon, a body of water that used to cover over 7 square miles, has completely dried up for the first time in 2,000 years. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
The remains of a cow are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Cows are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. According to researchers from the University of Chile, the disappearance of the body of water is due to urban and agricultural expansion as well as climate change and severe droughts. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A panoramic view of the Aculeo lagoon, a land that used to be filled with water, is seen in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Juana Cordova shows a bill for water, claiming that she continues to be charged even though she receives none due to the scarcity of drinking water in Aculeo, Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The remains of a horse are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A disused pier, standing on dry land that used to be filled with water, is seen at Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Cows are seen on a land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The remains of a horse are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A disused pier is seen at Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Carolina Maldonado is seen in her house with bottled water, ordered due to the serious scarcity of drinking water at the Aculeo town, Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A disused pier, standing on dry land that used to be filled with water, is seen at Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The remains of a cow are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A disused pier, standing on dry land that used to be filled with water, is seen at Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Prey birds are seen on the remains of a horse lying next to a cow, on a land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Cows are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Footprints of animals are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Cows and birds are seen next to a puddle on a land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The remains of an animal are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A placard reading: "Water is a human right, wake up Aculeo" is seen in the area affected by the serious scarcity of drinking water, at the Aculeo town, Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A cow stands on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A prey bird flights next to the remains of a horse, near a puddle on a land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Horses are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The remains of a horse are seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

