Pictures | Tue Jul 2, 2019 | 5:50pm EDT

Chile's solar eclipse

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A scientist looks at the sun through a telescope before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A scientist looks at the sun through a telescope before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A scientist looks at the sun through a telescope before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A person observes a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A person observes a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A person observes a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People watch a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People watch a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People watch a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People are seen before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People are seen before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
People are seen before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A photographer prepares his equipment before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A photographer prepares his equipment before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A photographer prepares his equipment before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1

