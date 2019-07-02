Chile's solar eclipse
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A scientist looks at the sun through a telescope before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A person observes a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People watch a solar eclipse at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A partial solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People are seen before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A photographer prepares his equipment before of the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile July 2. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
