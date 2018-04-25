Edition:
China auto show

Hybrid Kinetic Group's HK GT is displayed during a media preview of the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People check Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor checks the Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The NIO EP9. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A concept car is displayed at the booth of FAW Group car brand Hongqi, Chinese for "red flag". REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People sit inside Renault's EZ-GO. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The LSEV electric car. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The new BMW X3. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Toyota Izoa. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The new Lexus ES. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Qiantu K20 concept car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The logo is seen on the wheel of a Lincoln Aviator car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Geely SX12 concept car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A visitor takes pictures of a Toyota concept car. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor checks the Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The new Skoda Kamiq. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Lincoln Aviator. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Chevrolet FNR-X concept car. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People gather at the Buick booth. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor takes pictures of the S5 SUV by Haima Automobile Group. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Mercedes logo is seen on the wheel of Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Roewe RX8. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man checks a Byton Concept T car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model stands next to a BMW X7 concept car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Qiantu K50 car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Qiantu Concept One car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A DS 7 Crossback car. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Volvo's new XC40 SUV. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Changjiang EV model. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor takes pictures of the Changjiang EV model. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Lite from Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The EX3 concept car from Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The interior of a Toyota concept car. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

