Pictures | Tue Feb 4, 2020

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, China, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A view of a street in Shanghai, China,February 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
The head of the local neighborhood committee Huang Jianhua carries a loudspeaker playing a warning message about the coronavirus as he walks through a residential area, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village,in Handan, Hebei province, China, January 31. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A resident wearing mask and raincoat volunteers to take temperature of passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Residents wearing masks and raincoats volunteer to take the temperature of passengers at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Passengers wear protective masks as they sit in a MTR train in Hong Kong, China, February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border, in Hong Kong, China, February 3. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 27. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car as he guards against coronavirus at the entrance of a community in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A general view shows the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 2. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Security personnel and local officials stand guard at an entrance of a residential area for migrant workers in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, February 2. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
People line up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, February 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A man wearing a face mask registers at a registration point set up by community members for people returning or leaving Beijing, in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a villager in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China, January 31. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A man who arrived from Hubei province crosses the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge near a checkpoint in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
