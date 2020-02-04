China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, China, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A view of a street in Shanghai, China,February 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
The head of the local neighborhood committee Huang Jianhua carries a loudspeaker playing a warning message about the coronavirus as he walks through a residential area, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village,in Handan, Hebei province, China, January 31. China Daily via REUTERS
A resident wearing mask and raincoat volunteers to take temperature of passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents wearing masks and raincoats volunteer to take the temperature of passengers at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wear protective masks as they sit in a MTR train in Hong Kong, China, February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border, in Hong Kong, China, February 3. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 27. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car as he guards against coronavirus at the entrance of a community in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view shows the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 2. cnsphoto via REUTERS
An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS
Security personnel and local officials stand guard at an entrance of a residential area for migrant workers in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, February 2. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
People line up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, February 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man wearing a face mask registers at a registration point set up by community members for people returning or leaving Beijing, in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A medical worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a villager in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China, January 31. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS
A man who arrived from Hubei province crosses the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge near a checkpoint in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
