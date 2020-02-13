China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the area near residential buildings, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers with sanitizing equipment disinfect an office in Shanghai, February 12. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Traders wearing face masks on the floor of a flower auction trading center in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, February 10. China News Service via REUTERS TV
A device that sprays disinfectant on people entering a residential compound in Tianjin, February 11. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit pushes his electric bicycle up a hill as he visits villagers for body temperature measurements at a village in Luzhou, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, February 12. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building following a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, February 11. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A volunteer wearing a face mask is seen inside a tent at a medical observation site in a residential compound in Neijiang, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, February 10. Xinhua via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus and suspected patients, in Qingshan...more
A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9. China Daily via REUTERS
Members of a medical team tasked to transfer suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to designated treatment sites transport a man in a wheelchair in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 9. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
An employee wearing a face mask walks through a device spraying disinfectant at an entrance to a company in Chongqing, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People wearing protective masks wait to cross the street in Hong Kong, February 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Medical workers in protective suits move a patient at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers of the ecology and environment bureau collect samples from the sewage system of a hospital in Xinle, Hebei province, February 8. China Daily via REUTERS
A community worker sorts free vegetables for members of households inside a residential compound, in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers operate a vehicle to carry out disinfection in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
A worker in a protective suit at a medical waste disposal center in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a newsstand and a bus stop in Beijing, February 8. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers in protective suits attend to a coronavirus patient at an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
A person wearing a mask attends a vigil for late Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who died of coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan, in Hong Kong, February 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A deliveryman rides on a street at Sanlitun area in Beijing, February 7. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger's temperature at a checkpoint in Susong County, Anhui province, February 6. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Police officers operate a drone to spread information about the prevention and control of coronavirus, in Baokang county, Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, China, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A view of a street in Shanghai, China,February 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
The head of the local neighborhood committee Huang Jianhua carries a loudspeaker playing a warning message about the coronavirus as he walks through a residential area, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS
A resident wearing mask and raincoat volunteers to take temperature of passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residents wearing masks and raincoats volunteer to take the temperature of passengers at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wear protective masks as they sit in a MTR train in Hong Kong, China, February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border, in Hong Kong, China, February 3. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 27. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car as he guards against coronavirus at the entrance of a community in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view shows the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 2. cnsphoto via REUTERS
An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS
Security personnel and local officials stand guard at an entrance of a residential area for migrant workers in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, February 2. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
People line up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, February 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man wearing a face mask registers at a registration point set up by community members for people returning or leaving Beijing, in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A medical worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a villager in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China, January 31. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS
A man who arrived from Hubei province crosses the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge near a checkpoint in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
