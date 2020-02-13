Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 13, 2020 | 3:15pm EST

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the area near residential buildings, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS

A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the area near residential buildings, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the area near residential buildings, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
1 / 60
Workers with sanitizing equipment disinfect an office in Shanghai, February 12. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Workers with sanitizing equipment disinfect an office in Shanghai, February 12. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Workers with sanitizing equipment disinfect an office in Shanghai, February 12. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
2 / 60
Traders wearing face masks on the floor of a flower auction trading center in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Traders wearing face masks on the floor of a flower auction trading center in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Traders wearing face masks on the floor of a flower auction trading center in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
3 / 60
Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, February 10. China News Service via REUTERS TV

Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, February 10. China News Service via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Coronavirus patients and medical staff dance to a lively Chinese song about red flowers at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, February 10. China News Service via REUTERS TV
Close
4 / 60
A device that sprays disinfectant on people entering a residential compound in Tianjin, February 11. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A device that sprays disinfectant on people entering a residential compound in Tianjin, February 11. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A device that sprays disinfectant on people entering a residential compound in Tianjin, February 11. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
5 / 60
A medical worker in a protective suit pushes his electric bicycle up a hill as he visits villagers for body temperature measurements at a village in Luzhou, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in a protective suit pushes his electric bicycle up a hill as he visits villagers for body temperature measurements at a village in Luzhou, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit pushes his electric bicycle up a hill as he visits villagers for body temperature measurements at a village in Luzhou, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
6 / 60
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
7 / 60
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, February 12. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, February 12. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall in Beijing, February 12. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
8 / 60
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building following a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, February 11. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building following a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, February 11. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building following a possible outbreak of the coronavirus, outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, February 11. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 60
A volunteer wearing a face mask is seen inside a tent at a medical observation site in a residential compound in Neijiang, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

A volunteer wearing a face mask is seen inside a tent at a medical observation site in a residential compound in Neijiang, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A volunteer wearing a face mask is seen inside a tent at a medical observation site in a residential compound in Neijiang, Sichuan province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
10 / 60
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, February 10. Xinhua via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, February 10. Xinhua via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, February 10. Xinhua via REUTERS
Close
11 / 60
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus and suspected patients, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, February 9. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus and suspected patients, in Qingshan...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus and suspected patients, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, February 9. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
12 / 60
A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park in Yantai, Shandong province, February 9. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
13 / 60
Members of a medical team tasked to transfer suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to designated treatment sites transport a man in a wheelchair in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 9. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Members of a medical team tasked to transfer suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to designated treatment sites transport a man in a wheelchair in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 9. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Members of a medical team tasked to transfer suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to designated treatment sites transport a man in a wheelchair in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 9. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
14 / 60
A medical worker in a protective suit at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in a protective suit at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
15 / 60
An employee wearing a face mask walks through a device spraying disinfectant at an entrance to a company in Chongqing, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS

An employee wearing a face mask walks through a device spraying disinfectant at an entrance to a company in Chongqing, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
An employee wearing a face mask walks through a device spraying disinfectant at an entrance to a company in Chongqing, February 10. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
16 / 60
People wearing protective masks wait to cross the street in Hong Kong, February 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People wearing protective masks wait to cross the street in Hong Kong, February 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
People wearing protective masks wait to cross the street in Hong Kong, February 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 60
Medical workers in protective suits move a patient at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits move a patient at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits move a patient at an isolated ward of a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
18 / 60
Workers of the ecology and environment bureau collect samples from the sewage system of a hospital in Xinle, Hebei province, February 8. China Daily via REUTERS

Workers of the ecology and environment bureau collect samples from the sewage system of a hospital in Xinle, Hebei province, February 8. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Workers of the ecology and environment bureau collect samples from the sewage system of a hospital in Xinle, Hebei province, February 8. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
19 / 60
A community worker sorts free vegetables for members of households inside a residential compound, in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS

A community worker sorts free vegetables for members of households inside a residential compound, in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A community worker sorts free vegetables for members of households inside a residential compound, in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 11. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
20 / 60
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Customers wearing face masks shop inside a supermarket in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
21 / 60
Workers operate a vehicle to carry out disinfection in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

Workers operate a vehicle to carry out disinfection in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Workers operate a vehicle to carry out disinfection in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 10. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
22 / 60
A worker in a protective suit at a medical waste disposal center in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A worker in a protective suit at a medical waste disposal center in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A worker in a protective suit at a medical waste disposal center in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 8. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
23 / 60
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a newsstand and a bus stop in Beijing, February 8. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wearing a face mask stands next to a newsstand and a bus stop in Beijing, February 8. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a newsstand and a bus stop in Beijing, February 8. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 60
Medical workers in protective suits attend to a coronavirus patient at an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits attend to a coronavirus patient at an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to a coronavirus patient at an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 6. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
25 / 60
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 5. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 5. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
26 / 60
A person wearing a mask attends a vigil for late Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who died of coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan, in Hong Kong, February 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A person wearing a mask attends a vigil for late Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who died of coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan, in Hong Kong, February 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A person wearing a mask attends a vigil for late Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who died of coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan, in Hong Kong, February 7. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
27 / 60
A deliveryman rides on a street at Sanlitun area in Beijing, February 7. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A deliveryman rides on a street at Sanlitun area in Beijing, February 7. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A deliveryman rides on a street at Sanlitun area in Beijing, February 7. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
28 / 60
A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger's temperature at a checkpoint in Susong County, Anhui province, February 6. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger's temperature at a checkpoint in Susong County, Anhui province, February 6. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger's temperature at a checkpoint in Susong County, Anhui province, February 6. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
29 / 60
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
30 / 60
Police officers operate a drone to spread information about the prevention and control of coronavirus, in Baokang county, Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Police officers operate a drone to spread information about the prevention and control of coronavirus, in Baokang county, Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Police officers operate a drone to spread information about the prevention and control of coronavirus, in Baokang county, Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
31 / 60
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, China, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, China, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station in Changsha, Hunan province, China, February 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
32 / 60
A view of a street in Shanghai, China,February 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A view of a street in Shanghai, China,February 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A view of a street in Shanghai, China,February 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
33 / 60
The head of the local neighborhood committee Huang Jianhua carries a loudspeaker playing a warning message about the coronavirus as he walks through a residential area, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The head of the local neighborhood committee Huang Jianhua carries a loudspeaker playing a warning message about the coronavirus as he walks through a residential area, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
The head of the local neighborhood committee Huang Jianhua carries a loudspeaker playing a warning message about the coronavirus as he walks through a residential area, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
34 / 60
A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
35 / 60
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
36 / 60
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
37 / 60
A resident wearing mask and raincoat volunteers to take temperature of passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A resident wearing mask and raincoat volunteers to take temperature of passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A resident wearing mask and raincoat volunteers to take temperature of passenger following the outbreak of a new coronavirus at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
38 / 60
Residents wearing masks and raincoats volunteer to take the temperature of passengers at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Residents wearing masks and raincoats volunteer to take the temperature of passengers at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Residents wearing masks and raincoats volunteer to take the temperature of passengers at a bus stop at Tin Shui Wai, a border town in Hong Kong, China February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
39 / 60
Passengers wear protective masks as they sit in a MTR train in Hong Kong, China, February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Passengers wear protective masks as they sit in a MTR train in Hong Kong, China, February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Passengers wear protective masks as they sit in a MTR train in Hong Kong, China, February 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
40 / 60
Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border, in Hong Kong, China, February 3. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border, in Hong Kong, China, February 3. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border, in Hong Kong, China, February 3. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
41 / 60
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS

Travellers wearing face masks arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Travellers wearing face masks arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
42 / 60
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy on the pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
43 / 60
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
44 / 60
A worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A worker in protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
45 / 60
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
46 / 60
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
47 / 60
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 27. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 27. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 27. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
48 / 60
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car as he guards against coronavirus at the entrance of a community in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car as he guards against coronavirus at the entrance of a community in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car as he guards against coronavirus at the entrance of a community in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
49 / 60
A general view shows the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view shows the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A general view shows the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
50 / 60
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 2. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 2. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 2. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
51 / 60
An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS

An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
52 / 60
Security personnel and local officials stand guard at an entrance of a residential area for migrant workers in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, February 2. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Security personnel and local officials stand guard at an entrance of a residential area for migrant workers in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, February 2. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Security personnel and local officials stand guard at an entrance of a residential area for migrant workers in a village on the outskirts of Beijing, China, February 2. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
53 / 60
A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask holds a child near a shopping mall in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
54 / 60
People line up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, February 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People line up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, February 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
People line up to buy masks amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, February 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
55 / 60
A man wearing a face mask registers at a registration point set up by community members for people returning or leaving Beijing, in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man wearing a face mask registers at a registration point set up by community members for people returning or leaving Beijing, in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A man wearing a face mask registers at a registration point set up by community members for people returning or leaving Beijing, in Beijing, China, February 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
56 / 60
A medical worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a villager in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China, January 31. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A medical worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a villager in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China, January 31. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a villager in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou province, China, January 31. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
57 / 60
Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS

Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Funeral parlor staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
58 / 60
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS

A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 30. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
59 / 60
A man who arrived from Hubei province crosses the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge near a checkpoint in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man who arrived from Hubei province crosses the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge near a checkpoint in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A man who arrived from Hubei province crosses the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge near a checkpoint in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbrea...

Next Slideshows

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

8:20am EST
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he...

Feb 12 2020
Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare

Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare

Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.

Feb 12 2020
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 175 people on the ship had...

Feb 12 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter

Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Syria's Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of rubbish to stay warm in the biting winter weather, aid workers say.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Postcards from Antarctica

Postcards from Antarctica

Images from the southernmost continent, which recorded its hottest temperature ever of 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit last week.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran

William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before, surrounded by a mountain of 70,000 love letters and well-wishes sent from all over the world.

Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare

Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare

Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 175 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast