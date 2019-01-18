China from above
Bullet trains are seen at a high-speed train maintenance station before the Spring Festival travel rush kicks off ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars are seen following snowfall at a car park in Yantai, Shandong province, December 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Nissan cars are seen at a storage area in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker collects fishing nets at an aquaculture company in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, August 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows newly harvested red chilis spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, October 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Cherry blossoms along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, March 2017. China Daily/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows people traveling along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, July 2015. The national geological park is known for its colorful and special rock formations. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A bird's eye view shows people assembling a giant 'carpet' with candies on a pedestrian street next to a panda sculpture hanging on the exterior wall of a department store, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, January 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, October 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An outdoor feast in Yangji village of Guangzhou city, Guangdong Province, October 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, November 2016. ...more
A salt lake separated by a road shows parts of it in different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, September 2016. REUTERS/Wei Liang
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view shows new Audi cars in an open-air parking lot in Changchun, Jilin province, October 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, April 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows boats being anchored in a bay as Typhoon Chan-Hom approaches Taizhou, Zhejiang province, July 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Scrapped taxis are seen in a parking lot in Taiyuan as the city is adapting to electric taxis, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, March 2016. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Boats set out from a port as the seasonal fishing ban ends in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive on the Guomao Bridge during the evening rush hour in Beijing, September 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students from a martial art school attends a training session as they perform Shaolin Kung Fu and other practices in Dengfeng, Henan Province, April 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows new Chevrolet cars at a General Motors' parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning province, June 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, April 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers pick tea leaves at a tea plantation in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, March 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Delivery men attend a training session in Shanghai, March 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of around 10,000 public bicycles seen under plastic rain cover before being put into use in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, March 2016. REUTERS/David Johnson
Skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (R) and Jin Mao Tower are seen during heavy rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, May 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam near a toll station as people return home at the end of a week-long national day holiday, in Beijing, October 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports center in Jinan, Shandong province, May 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Scrapped motorbikes are seen piled up at a scrapyard in Binzhou, Hunan province, China, June 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks in a yard where tea leaves are dried at a tea company in Dening, Fujian Province, April 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows a man jogging along a road inside the Danxia National Geological Park, in Zhangye, Gansu province, July 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Tourists visit a tulip field in Zhumadian, Henan province, March 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
