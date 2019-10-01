Edition:
China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand in formation near Tiananmen Square before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
People watch on a giant screen broadcasting the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day at a square in Yichang, Hubei province, October 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands next to former president Jiang Zemin and Premier Li Keqiang on Tiananmen Gate before the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A float carrying a portrait of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong moves past Tiananmen Square during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Militia members march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A pro-China supporter holds up a China national flag at Harbour City, during China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Women holding Chinese flags pose during celebrations to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 1. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
People wave Chinese flags before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are seen in front of a sign marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China before a military parade on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Chinese peacekeeping troops march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Military vehicles carrying military aircraft travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Military aircraft fly in formation over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A Yunnan delegate holding Chinese flags poses for pictures with Tiananmen Gate in the background before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Security personnel are seen before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives before the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. Sheng Jiapeng/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand on military vehicles travelling past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Performers ride bicycles during a parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Performers carrying red flags take part in the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Performers take part in the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
A military vehicle carrying an anmanned aerial vehicle (UVA) travels past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Residents watch on television the 1949 parade marking the establishment of the People's Republic of China, before a military parade marking its 70th founding anniversary, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Militia members and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Helicopters carrying China's national flag and Hong Kong's flag fly past the skyline of Victoria Harbour on China's National Day in Hong Kong, October 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
People display a Chinese flag as they pose during celebrations to mark the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 1. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles drive past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
Military aircraft fly in formation over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Performers wave to the camera as they leave after the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Military vehicles carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles DF-31AG travel past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Performers wave Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau flags during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Military delegates arrive before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
A police officer stands guard as helicopters carrying China's national flag and Hong Kong's flag fly past, on China's National Day at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2019
