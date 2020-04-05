China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a day of national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man wearing a face mask salutes during a ceremony where the Chinese national flag is positioned at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing as China holds a day of national mourning, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers observe a moment of silence at a construction site in Shaoyang, Hunan province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wearing face masks pay tribute to the deceased in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Delivery workers standing amid parcels observe a moment of silence outside a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as other Party and state leaders, stand in silence at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, April 4. Li Xueren/Xinhua via REUTERS
Security personnel wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
People holding flowers observe a moment of silence at a memorial event in Beijing, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
A police officer positions the Chinese national flag at half-mast along Huangpu river in Shanghai, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese national flag flies at half-mast as security personnel wearing face masks pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Chinese national flag flies at half mast at a ceremony mourning those who died of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Railway staff pay tribute as China holds a day of national mourning at the Beijing Railway Station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast near Beijing Railway station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
