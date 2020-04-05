Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 5, 2020 | 3:15pm EDT

China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a day of national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a day of national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a day of national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 21
A man wearing a face mask salutes during a ceremony where the Chinese national flag is positioned at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing as China holds a day of national mourning, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

A man wearing a face mask salutes during a ceremony where the Chinese national flag is positioned at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing as China holds a day of national mourning, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man wearing a face mask salutes during a ceremony where the Chinese national flag is positioned at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing as China holds a day of national mourning, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
2 / 21
Workers observe a moment of silence at a construction site in Shaoyang, Hunan province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Workers observe a moment of silence at a construction site in Shaoyang, Hunan province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Workers observe a moment of silence at a construction site in Shaoyang, Hunan province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
3 / 21
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 21
People wearing face masks pay tribute to the deceased in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wearing face masks pay tribute to the deceased in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People wearing face masks pay tribute to the deceased in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 21
Delivery workers standing amid parcels observe a moment of silence outside a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Delivery workers standing amid parcels observe a moment of silence outside a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Delivery workers standing amid parcels observe a moment of silence outside a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
6 / 21
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute as China holds a national day of mourning in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 21
Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as other Party and state leaders, stand in silence at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, April 4. Li Xueren/Xinhua via REUTERS

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as other Party and state leaders, stand in silence at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, April 4. Li Xueren/Xinhua via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan, as well as other Party and state leaders, stand in silence at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, April 4. Li Xueren/Xinhua via REUTERS
Close
8 / 21
Security personnel wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Security personnel wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Security personnel wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 21
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 21
People holding flowers observe a moment of silence at a memorial event in Beijing, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

People holding flowers observe a moment of silence at a memorial event in Beijing, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People holding flowers observe a moment of silence at a memorial event in Beijing, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
11 / 21
A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A man with a face mask observes a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 21
A police officer positions the Chinese national flag at half-mast along Huangpu river in Shanghai, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A police officer positions the Chinese national flag at half-mast along Huangpu river in Shanghai, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A police officer positions the Chinese national flag at half-mast along Huangpu river in Shanghai, April 4. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
13 / 21
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People observe a moment of silence on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 21
Chinese national flag flies at half-mast as security personnel wearing face masks pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese national flag flies at half-mast as security personnel wearing face masks pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Chinese national flag flies at half-mast as security personnel wearing face masks pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 21
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People wearing face masks stand to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 21
The Chinese national flag flies at half mast at a ceremony mourning those who died of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

The Chinese national flag flies at half mast at a ceremony mourning those who died of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
The Chinese national flag flies at half mast at a ceremony mourning those who died of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 4. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
17 / 21
People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 21
People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
People wearing face masks stand on the street to pay tribute in Beijing, April 4. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 21
Railway staff pay tribute as China holds a day of national mourning at the Beijing Railway Station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Railway staff pay tribute as China holds a day of national mourning at the Beijing Railway Station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Railway staff pay tribute as China holds a day of national mourning at the Beijing Railway Station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 21
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast near Beijing Railway station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast near Beijing Railway station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast near Beijing Railway station, April 4. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Next Slideshows

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

1:10pm EDT
Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

12:45pm EDT
Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Apr 03 2020
Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Apr 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Empty spaces amid coronavirus

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

Quarantine culture from rooftops, balconies and windows

People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Schools move online amid coronavirus concerns

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the coronavirus have shot past one million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed, with infections reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast