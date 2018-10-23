Edition:
China opens world's longest sea bridge

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. China has opened one of the world's longest bridges, linking Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland. REUTERS/Aly Song

At a cost of $120 billion dollars, it will link Hong Kong and Macau to southern China, the economic engine that powered Beijing's rise. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song

A Chinese white dolphin jumps out of the sea in front of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge off Lantau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Beijing wants the bridge to help foster a so-called "greater bay area" to rival San Francisco or Tokyo. REUTERS/Aly Song

Members of the media take pictures on the Hong Kong side of the bridge. Hong Kong and Macau operate under China's "one country, two systems" policy. They were once colonies, but the policy is meant to allow them more personal freedom and economic independence than the mainland. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the rare public appearance on Tuesday to open one of his country's biggest projects: one of the world's longest sea bridges. REUTERS/Aly Song

An evening view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and its entrances to a cross sea tunnel, off Lantau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is seen from a rooftop pool before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is seen before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song

A view on the Hong Kong side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge before its opening. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A journalist runs on the Hong Kong side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge before its opening. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A worker stands on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge under construction in Zhuhai, May 2017. REUTERS/James Pomfret

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is seen before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song

A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. REUTERS/Aly Song

