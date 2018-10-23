China opens world's longest sea bridge

Members of the media take pictures on the Hong Kong side of the bridge. Hong Kong and Macau operate under China's "one country, two systems" policy. They were once colonies, but the policy is meant to allow them more personal freedom and economic...more

Members of the media take pictures on the Hong Kong side of the bridge. Hong Kong and Macau operate under China's "one country, two systems" policy. They were once colonies, but the policy is meant to allow them more personal freedom and economic independence than the mainland. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close