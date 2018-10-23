China opens world's longest sea bridge
A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. China has opened one of the world's longest bridges, linking Hong Kong and Macau to the Chinese mainland. REUTERS/Aly Song
At a cost of $120 billion dollars, it will link Hong Kong and Macau to southern China, the economic engine that powered Beijing's rise. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Chinese white dolphin jumps out of the sea in front of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge off Lantau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Beijing wants the bridge to help foster a so-called "greater bay area" to rival San Francisco or Tokyo. REUTERS/Aly Song
Members of the media take pictures on the Hong Kong side of the bridge. Hong Kong and Macau operate under China's "one country, two systems" policy. They were once colonies, but the policy is meant to allow them more personal freedom and economic...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the rare public appearance on Tuesday to open one of his country's biggest projects: one of the world's longest sea...more
An evening view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and its entrances to a cross sea tunnel, off Lantau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is seen from a rooftop pool before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is seen before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view on the Hong Kong side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge before its opening. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A journalist runs on the Hong Kong side of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge before its opening. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker stands on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge under construction in Zhuhai, May 2017. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is seen before its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
Afghanistan votes
Afghans braved chaotic delays outside polling stations and the threat of militant attacks to vote in parliamentary elections that were seen as a major test of...
Commuter train runs over crowd in India
A commuter train traveling at high speed killed 59 people after it ran through a crowd of people gathered on the tracks to celebrate a Hindu festival, making it...
MORE IN PICTURES
'March of the Migrant' heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in southern Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.
Tailgating at a New Jersey horse race
Scenes from the 98th running of the Far Hills Race Meeting at Mooreland Farm in New Jersey.
Afghanistan votes
Afghans braved chaotic delays outside polling stations and the threat of militant attacks to vote in parliamentary elections that were seen as a major test of the Western-backed government's credibility.
Commuter train runs over crowd in India
A commuter train traveling at high speed killed 59 people after it ran through a crowd of people gathered on the tracks to celebrate a Hindu festival, making it India's worst rail disaster this year.
Deadly train derailment in Taiwan
Eighteen people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, in the island's worst rail disaster in more than three decades.
Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Sheep replaced the usual traffic in central Madrid as shepherds steer hundreds of the animals through the Spanish capital to proclaim their right to ancient migration routes.