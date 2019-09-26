China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding
A heart-shaped Chinese flag installation ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China is seen on a street in Shanghai, September 26. REUTERS/Aly Song
Breeders hold Chinese flags and panda cubs born in 2019 as they pose for pictures during an event marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu,...more
Chinese flags hang outside windows of a building at a university ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China in Shenyang, Liaoning province, September 26. REUTERS/Stringer
Couples attend a mass wedding at the city's municipal government building ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, September 22. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holding a Chinese national flag poses for a photo next to an installation facing Chang'an Avenue ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 23. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Children dressed in replica uniforms of Red Army are seen at a revolutionary site in Yanan, Shaanxi province, June 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Planes from the Chinese People's Liberation Army air force fly during a rehearsal of the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 22. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Party members hold the Constitution of the Communist Party of China as they pose for a video outside the Yanan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in Yanan, Shaanxi province, June 26. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers make Chinese flags at a factory ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, September 25. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant screen is set up at Tiananmen Square in preparation for the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, in Beijing, September 26. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor poses in front of pictures of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, former Chinese leaders Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Chinese President Xi Jinping during an exhibition on China's achievements to mark the 70th anniversary of the...more
A member of Chinese military band performs at a camp during a tour arranged for media by the press center in charge of celebrating the 70th anniversary of the country's founding, on the outskirts of Beijing, September 25. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS
A man in a replica uniform of Eighth Route Army holds a red flag as he stands amid trees during "The Defense of Yanan" show, a re-enactment of a famous battle performed daily for visitors, in Yanan, Shaanxi province, June 27. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man walks past an exhibit showing China's first successful hydrogen bomb test in 1967, during an exhibition on China's achievements to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Beijing Exhibition Center,...more
People pose for pictures in front of a flower installation ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Beiling Park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, September 24. REUTERS/Stringer
