Pictures | Mon Jul 27, 2020 | 2:47pm EDT

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston

A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Workers put up wooden supports for a screen to cover the signage outside the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. The seizure capped a dramatic escalation in tensions between the world's two biggest economies that began when employees at China's Houston consulate were seen burning documents in a courtyard last Tuesday, hours before Beijing announced that it had been ordered to leave the facility. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People gather near the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, as the final group of U.S. personnel from the consulate is expected to leave after China ordered its closure. On Friday, Beijing announced that it had asked the United States to close its Chengdu post, and gave the Americans 72 hours to vacate, the same amount of time China was given to leave its Houston mission, which was shut on Friday. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Plain clothes U.S. security officials surround the entrance of China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Officials load belongings from China's Consulate into the back of a moving truck in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A police officer stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A police officer, wearing a face mask with the colors of the Texas flag, stands guard outside China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Chinese officials wave towards departing staff ahead of the closure of China’s Consulate in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A man shouts slogans in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Police officers walk past the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A plain clothes U.S. security official enters the back door of China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A police officer stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A man is detained by police after he shouted slogans and held up Chinese flags and a placard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A group of people use power tools to try to pry open a rear door of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A member of security personnel stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General with the signage and plaques covered with gray material in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People gather near the U.S. Consulate General as the final group of U.S. personnel from the consulate is expected to leave in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People in personal protective equipment are seen before they enter the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A protester shouts pro-China slogans outside the U.S. Consulate General, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A security guard looks through a glass door at the entrance of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Plain clothes U.S. security officials stand outside the back door of China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A removal van stands inside the U.S. Consulate General as security personnel guards the front gate in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Men load bags full of belongings from China's Consulate into the back of a moving truck in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
