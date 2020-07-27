China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston

People gather near the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, as the final group of U.S. personnel from the consulate is expected to leave after China ordered its closure. On Friday, Beijing announced that it had...more

People gather near the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, as the final group of U.S. personnel from the consulate is expected to leave after China ordered its closure. On Friday, Beijing announced that it had asked the United States to close its Chengdu post, and gave the Americans 72 hours to vacate, the same amount of time China was given to leave its Houston mission, which was shut on Friday. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

