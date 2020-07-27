China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston
A man works to remove the U.S. Consulate plaque at the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday, after ordering the...more
Workers put up wooden supports for a screen to cover the signage outside the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. The seizure capped a dramatic escalation in tensions between the world's two biggest...more
People gather near the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020, as the final group of U.S. personnel from the consulate is expected to leave after China ordered its closure. On Friday, Beijing announced that it had...more
Plain clothes U.S. security officials surround the entrance of China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Officials load belongings from China's Consulate into the back of a moving truck in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A police officer, wearing a face mask with the colors of the Texas flag, stands guard outside China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Chinese officials wave towards departing staff ahead of the closure of China’s Consulate in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man shouts slogans in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers walk past the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plain clothes U.S. security official enters the back door of China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man is detained by police after he shouted slogans and held up Chinese flags and a placard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A group of people use power tools to try to pry open a rear door of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams
A member of security personnel stands guard in front of the former U.S. Consulate General with the signage and plaques covered with gray material in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People gather near the U.S. Consulate General as the final group of U.S. personnel from the consulate is expected to leave in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People in personal protective equipment are seen before they enter the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester shouts pro-China slogans outside the U.S. Consulate General, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security guard looks through a glass door at the entrance of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Plain clothes U.S. security officials stand outside the back door of China’s Consulate after Chinese employees left the building, in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A removal van stands inside the U.S. Consulate General as security personnel guards the front gate in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men load bags full of belongings from China's Consulate into the back of a moving truck in Houston, Texas, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
