China's bike-sharing graveyards
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province. Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker untangles a rope amid piled-up shared bicycles at a vacant lot in Xiamen, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker rides a shared bicycle past piled-up shared bikes at a vacant lot in Xiamen, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ofo shared bicycles are seen piled up at a vacant lot in Xiamen, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at an urban village in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at an urban village in smog during a polluted day in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at an urban village in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Mining for Congo's gold
Miners at work at the Makala gold mine camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled in a joint hearing of the U.S. Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees on a range of issues from Facebook's handling...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Deadly protests on Gaza-Israel border
Scenes from a week of protests at the Gaza-Israel border in which 30 Palestinians have been killed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Homemade gas masks in Gaza
As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's DIY machines
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Mining for Congo's gold
Miners at work at the Makala gold mine camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Paul Ryan in the House
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, will not seek re-election in November, his office said.
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled in a joint hearing of the U.S. Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Deadly protests on Gaza-Israel border
Scenes from a week of protests at the Gaza-Israel border in which 30 Palestinians have been killed.