Pictures | Wed Apr 11, 2018 | 1:05pm EDT

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province. Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A worker untangles a rope amid piled-up shared bicycles at a vacant lot in Xiamen, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
A worker rides a shared bicycle past piled-up shared bikes at a vacant lot in Xiamen, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Ofo shared bicycles are seen piled up at a vacant lot in Xiamen, Fujian province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 15, 2017
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at an urban village in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 07, 2017
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at an urban village in smog during a polluted day in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at an urban village in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 07, 2017
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
