China's city of ice
A man visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern Chinese city of Harbin. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in the northern Chinese city of Harbin. REUTERS/Aly Song
An ice sculpture is lit during a light show on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in the northern Chinese city of Harbin. China Daily via REUTERS
A woman visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit a snow sculpture on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit ice sculptures on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
Fireworks light up the sky behind ice sculptures on the opening day of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit a snow sculpture prepared for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
People visit ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman visits ice sculptures ahead of the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
Artists and workers prepare a snow sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
Girls play in front of a snow sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. REUTERS/Aly Song
