Pictures | Fri Jan 4, 2019 | 9:00am EST

China's city of ice

Ice sculptures are seen at the annual ice festival, in China's northern city of Harbin, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival, in China's northern city of Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Visitors stand in front of ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A visitor rides a slide in front of ice sculptures at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights are seen at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Security guards stand in front of ice sculptures at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A visitor takes a photo in front of ice sculptures at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Visitors pose for a photo next to an ice sculpture at annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A worker shaves ice sculptures in preparation for the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A visitor walks in front of ice sculptures at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Visitors pose for photo next to a slogan reading 'New era in China' at the annual ice festival in China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Visitors walk in front of ice sculptures at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Visitors play in front of ice sculptures at the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A worker shaves an ice block in preparation for the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A worker cuts into an ice block in preparation for the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
A large ice block is lifted in preparation for the annual ice festival in Harbin. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
