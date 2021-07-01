Edition:
China's Communist Party celebrates 100th birthday

Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Performers waving national and party flags pose for pictures on Tiananmen Square following the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves next to Premier Li Keqiang and former president Hu Jintao at the end of the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Military aircraft fly in formation past a red flag at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Military band members rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Performers wave national and party flags as they rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Military aircraft fly in formation at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Performers rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Military band members play the national anthem during a flag-raising ceremony at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Military band members practice before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in front of a portrait of late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Performers wave national and party flags as they rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
People take pictures of a screen showing the celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Participants attend the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Performers rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Military band members rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
A screen shows an image of the Chinese Communist Party flag before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Military band members rehearse before the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, July 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 30, 2021
