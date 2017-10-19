China's Congress meets
An usher holds a sign for a hotel for delegates returning from morning sessions on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Delegates from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) attend a group discussion session on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man arranges Panda soft toys during a session of the Sichuan province on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security officer keeps watch behind a curtain on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session on the Yunnan province on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese President Xi Jinping is served tea as he delivers a speech during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
A security agent takes position at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A plainclothes solider stands guard in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Delegates clap as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ushers prepare themselves for photos at the Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ushers pose for photos at the Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A delegate protects herself from the rain as she and others leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
A security officer stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An ethnic minority delegate poses for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ushers pose for photos at the Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Cars are parked at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is seen during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security officer sits inside the Great Hall of the People during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
(Front row, L to R) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang, former Chinese President Hu Jintao, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former President Jiang Zemin, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, are seen...more
A security agent takes position inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hostesses stand behind the table with tea at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Security personnel take their positions at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An usher lifts curtains for a man arriving to the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with former Chinese President Jiang Zemin after the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A delegate wearing traditional costume prepares for the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, a day before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China begins, in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song
