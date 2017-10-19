Edition:
China's Congress meets

An usher holds a sign for a hotel for delegates returning from morning sessions on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Delegates from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) attend a group discussion session on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A man arranges Panda soft toys during a session of the Sichuan province on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A security officer keeps watch behind a curtain on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A woman wears traditional headgear during a session on the Yunnan province on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Military band members prepare inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping is served tea as he delivers a speech during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A security agent takes position at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A plainclothes solider stands guard in the rain outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Delegates clap as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Ushers prepare themselves for photos at the Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Ushers pose for photos at the Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A delegate protects herself from the rain as she and others leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A security officer stands guard inside the Great Hall of the People during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
An ethnic minority delegate poses for photos in front of the Great Hall of the People after the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Ushers pose for photos at the Tiananmen Square during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Cars are parked at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is seen during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A security officer sits inside the Great Hall of the People during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
(Front row, L to R) Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhang Dejiang, former Chinese President Hu Jintao, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former President Jiang Zemin, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, are seen during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A security agent takes position inside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Hostesses stand behind the table with tea at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Security personnel take their positions at the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
An usher lifts curtains for a man arriving to the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Security officers clean the steps outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with former Chinese President Jiang Zemin after the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A delegate wearing traditional costume prepares for the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Ushers manage umbrellas used by delegates arriving for the opening session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen gate, a day before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China begins, in Beijing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
