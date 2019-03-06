Edition:
China's Congress meets

Attendants serve tea before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A military band member rehearses for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Delegates enter the Great Hall of the People to attend the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A security officer and an attendant keep watch at an entrance to the plenum of the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A police delegate speaks to reporters outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Journalists report outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Delegates leave the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A delegate arrives for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Attendants pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Security personnel check the seats with torches at the end of the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Officials sing the national anthem during the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Delegates attend the opening session, March 5, 2019. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Delegates pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Microphones of Chinese media are placed at the ministers' corridor during the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Delegates and journalists attend the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Security officers keep watch at an entrance to the plenum of the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Delegates arrive for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Security officers enter a staff-only area at the Great Hall of the People, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People gather at Tiananmen Square after a flag-raising ceremony, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

