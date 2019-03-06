China's Congress meets
Attendants serve tea before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A military band member rehearses for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Delegates enter the Great Hall of the People to attend the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security officer and an attendant keep watch at an entrance to the plenum of the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A police delegate speaks to reporters outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Journalists report outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Delegates leave the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military delegates arrive at the Great Hall, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A delegate arrives for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Attendants pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security personnel check the seats with torches at the end of the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Officials sing the national anthem during the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Delegates attend the opening session, March 5, 2019. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Delegates pose for pictures outside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Microphones of Chinese media are placed at the ministers' corridor during the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Delegates and journalists attend the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security officers keep watch at an entrance to the plenum of the National People's Congress, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Delegates arrive for the opening session, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security officers enter a staff-only area at the Great Hall of the People, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People gather at Tiananmen Square after a flag-raising ceremony, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
