Pictures | Tue Apr 10, 2018 | 2:35pm EDT

China's DIY machines

A friend of Zhu Yue walks by a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that they are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A man drives a self-made replica of a sports car with his family in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, China, May 3, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Sixty-year-old villager Guo Leiting, flies his home-made helicopter in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Chen Lianxue, 50-year-old farmer, sits in his homemade plane to pose for a photograph on the roof of his house in Qifu village of Pingliang, Gansu province, China, November 22, 2015. The plane took Chen about 28,000 yuan ($4,381) and over two years time to make, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Su Daocheng rides his home-made mechanical horse vehicle on a street in Shiyan, Hubei province January 18, 2015. Su spent 2 months making this 1.5 metre high and 2 metre long horse, which weighed 250 kilograms with 4 legs and 2 supportive wheels, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A homemade submarine named "Shenlong-3" made by Zhang Junlin, a 62-year-old retired prison guard, is pictured at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province December 20, 2014. Zhang spent 2 years with his team to build the 15-metre-long (49-ft) submarine, which weighs about 25 tons and can hold up to 20 people. 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Xu Zhiyun (L), 60, drives his home-made motorized mini-vehicle along a street in Shanghai December 9, 2014. Xu spent over two years to complete the mini-vehicle measuring 24 inches by 14 inches)by 16 inches, which has a 77cc engine and five gear ranges. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Liu Fulong tests his home-made wooden electronic vehicle in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Chinese flag is seen as Liu Wanyong performs on his invention, an improvised bicycle which is held afloat by plastic tubes, in Zhenning, Guizhou province, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2013
A home-made airship, made by 29-year-old local man Shi Songbo, lifts off during a test flight next to crop fields in Ningling county of Shangqiu, Henan province, China, October 23, 2015. The 32 feet-long, 75 feet-high, two-seated air ship, which cost Shi 300,000 yuan ($47,187 USD) took four months time to make. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his home-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province February 19, 2014. Guo spent 6 months and about 5,000 yuan ($821 USD) to make the "Lamborghini" as a toy for his grandson. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2014
He Liang rides his homemade suitcase vehicle along a street in Changsha, Hunan province May 28, 2014. He spent 10 years modifying the suitcase into a motor-driven vehicle. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, May 28, 2014
A man surnamed Zhang sits in his home-made armored vehicle look-alike on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning province, November 12, 2014. The cannons on the vehicles can fire paintballs and smoke shells, local media cited Zhang as saying. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A self-made car built by Zhu Runqiang (not pictured) is seen in Hefei, Anhui province, October 21, 2013. Grassroots inventor Zhu, 47, built the car with components he collected from used vehicles. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
Zhang Haiyong adjusts his home-made plane in Binzhou, Shandong province, October 17, 2013. Zhang, 30, spent five months and more than 8,000 yuan ($1312.80) to build the plane made from steel bars, canvas and used car engines. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
Chinese inventor Tao Xiangli controls his self-made humanoid robot with a remote controller as he poses with it during a photo opportunity at his house located in a old residential area in Beijing August 8, 2013. The self-taught Chinese inventor built the home-made robot, named "The King of Innovation", out of scrap metal and electronic wires that he bought from a second-hand market. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 08, 2013
An ethnic Uighur man Abulajon drives his self-made motorcycle during a test in Manas county, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, April 27, 2013. Abulajon, a 30-year-old Uighur worker from a sewage treatment plant, spent a year making his 0.3 tonnes motorcycle measuring 14 feet in length and 7.8 feet in height, although it makes it impossible for him to drive it on the street. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2012. Zhang, a 37-year-old local farmer, who is interested in scientific inventions, has independently made seven miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855). REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2012
Li Jingchun (top L), a 58-year-old farmer, works with his family members on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, February 28, 2012. The plane, mostly made of recycled iron plates, cost the aircraft enthusiast and his family two years and more than 40,000 yuan ($6,349), according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2012
A Chinese inventor, Yang Zongfu celebrates on his six-ton ball container named Noah's Ark of China after he succeeds in a series of tests of the vessel in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, August 6, 2012. According to local media, Yang spent two years and 1.5 million RMB (235,585 USD) to build this 13-foot diameter vessel, which has been tested capable of housing a three-person family and sufficient food for them to live in 10 months. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
Zhang Yali, 49, tests a giant bicycle designed and made by him and his friends outside a rented warehouse in Jilin, Jilin province, China, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, December 26, 2011
Tao Xiangli stands on his homemade submarine in a courtyard in Beijing July 10, 2008. The amateur inventor says his submarine is made from old oil barrels but fully functional with a periscope, depth control tanks, electric motors and two propellers. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2008
Local farmer Shu Mansheng hovers above the ground in his self-designed and homemade flying device during a test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 21, 2011. The round steel flying device, which cost more than 20,000 yuan ($3,135), is the fifth model made by Shu, a junior middle school graduate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
Ding Shilu, an automobile mechanic, carries out a test-flight for his self-made aircraft at a frozen reservoir in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 25, 2011. The aircraft which weights about 287 lbs and made of recycled materials including three motorbike engines and plastic cloth, cost about 2600 yuan ($395), local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 25, 2011
Farmer Wu Yulu drives his rickshaw pulled by a his home-made walking robot near his home in a village at the outskirts of Beijing January 8, 2009. This robot is the latest and largest development of hobby inventor Wu, who started to build robots in 1986, made of wire, metal, screws and nails found in rubbish sites. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2009
Zhao Xiuguo drives a homemade model of Formula One car in Tangshan, Hebei Province, some 113 miles east of Beijing July 21, 2006. Zhao Xiuguo and his brother Zhao Xiushun built the car from scrap metal and said that they wanted to design and build the first Formula One racecar in China. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2006
A woman rides an unicycle at a park in Shanghai February 28, 2004. The unicycle was designed by Chinese inventor Li Yongli who called it "the number one vehicle in the world." REUTERS/China Photos

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
