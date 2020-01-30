China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
A view of a street in Wuhan after the city's government announced a ban on non-essential vehicles in the downtown area to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, China, January 26. China Daily via REUTERS
Visitors wearing masks take selfies in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer
A car drives through an empty street in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village, in Qingdao, Shandong province, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS
The Wuhan Yangtze River Tunnel is blocked with a barrier amid the city's lockdown, in Wuhan, January 25. China Daily via REUTERS
Police stand by a roadblock at a bridge crossing the Yangtze River to Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A security guard closes a gate at the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing after the city stopped inter-province bus services, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A satellite image shows the Wuchang Railway Station during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./via REUTERS
An empty street is seen in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A cleaner walks past the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Employees wearing protective masks stand outside the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park that has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, January 26. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A satellite image shows the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS
Men sit in a deserted restaurant street that normally caters to tourists, in a village outside Donglin Temple, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Syrian army enters key rebel-held city
The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain the...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university
A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia...
MORE IN PICTURES
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
The road to Brexit
Images of Britain's tumultuous four-year journey out of the European Union and into an uncertain future.
Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Syrian army enters key rebel-held city
The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain the last rebel bastion in the country's nearly nine-year-long civil war.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university
A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, wounding a student.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.