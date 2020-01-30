Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2020 | 2:15pm EST

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

A view of a street in Wuhan after the city's government announced a ban on non-essential vehicles in the downtown area to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, China, January 26. China Daily via REUTERS

A view of a street in Wuhan after the city's government announced a ban on non-essential vehicles in the downtown area to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, China, January 26. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A view of a street in Wuhan after the city's government announced a ban on non-essential vehicles in the downtown area to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in Wuhan, China, January 26. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
1 / 13
Visitors wearing masks take selfies in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors wearing masks take selfies in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Visitors wearing masks take selfies in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, January 30. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 13
A car drives through an empty street in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A car drives through an empty street in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A car drives through an empty street in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 13
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village, in Qingdao, Shandong province, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A worker in a protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village, in Qingdao, Shandong province, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A worker in a protective suit disinfects the Dongxinzhuang village, in Qingdao, Shandong province, January 29. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
The Wuhan Yangtze River Tunnel is blocked with a barrier amid the city's lockdown, in Wuhan, January 25. China Daily via REUTERS

The Wuhan Yangtze River Tunnel is blocked with a barrier amid the city's lockdown, in Wuhan, January 25. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
The Wuhan Yangtze River Tunnel is blocked with a barrier amid the city's lockdown, in Wuhan, January 25. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
Police stand by a roadblock at a bridge crossing the Yangtze River to Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police stand by a roadblock at a bridge crossing the Yangtze River to Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Police stand by a roadblock at a bridge crossing the Yangtze River to Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 13
A security guard closes a gate at the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing after the city stopped inter-province bus services, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A security guard closes a gate at the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing after the city stopped inter-province bus services, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A security guard closes a gate at the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing after the city stopped inter-province bus services, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 13
A satellite image shows the Wuchang Railway Station during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./via REUTERS

A satellite image shows the Wuchang Railway Station during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A satellite image shows the Wuchang Railway Station during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./via REUTERS
Close
8 / 13
An empty street is seen in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An empty street is seen in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An empty street is seen in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, which is under partial lockdown, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 13
A cleaner walks past the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A cleaner walks past the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
A cleaner walks past the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing, January 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 13
Employees wearing protective masks stand outside the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park that has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, January 26. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Employees wearing protective masks stand outside the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park that has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, January 26. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Employees wearing protective masks stand outside the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park that has been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, January 26. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Close
11 / 13
A satellite image shows the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS

A satellite image shows the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A satellite image shows the Yingwuzhou Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan during the city's virtual lockdown, January 28. Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 13
Men sit in a deserted restaurant street that normally caters to tourists, in a village outside Donglin Temple, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Men sit in a deserted restaurant street that normally caters to tourists, in a village outside Donglin Temple, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Men sit in a deserted restaurant street that normally caters to tourists, in a village outside Donglin Temple, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

Next Slideshows

Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain the...

1:50pm EST
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

10:36am EST
Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university

Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university

A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia...

9:30am EST
Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

7:10am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

The road to Brexit

The road to Brexit

Images of Britain's tumultuous four-year journey out of the European Union and into an uncertain future.

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

Syrian army enters key rebel-held city

The town, on the highway joining Aleppo and Damascus, is one of the latest areas to return to government control in the Syrian Army's campaign to regain the last rebel bastion in the country's nearly nine-year-long civil war.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university

Gunman fires on citizenship law protest at Indian university

A gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at a protest against India's new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, wounding a student.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast