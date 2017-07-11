China's first aircraft carrier
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tourists and residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the massive carrier on its maiden visit to Hong Kong, part of celebrations marking 20 years since the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule. China Daily via REUTERS
Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued for hours on Monday for just 2,000 tickets for access to the vessel this weekend. Many left empty handed. China Daily via REUTERS
Significantly smaller than the U.S. carriers that have long stopped in Hong Kong, the Liaoning started life as one of the Soviet Union's last carriers under construction, before being sold by Ukraine as a stripped down hulk to private Chinese...more
Visitors walk on China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS
The Liaoning was accompanied by two destroyers and other ships from its strike group, with jet fighters and helicopters visible on the flight deck alongside hundreds of crew dressed in white uniforms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors pose in front of a backdrop featuring People's Liberation Army's aircraft carrier Liaoning during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Even though the former Russian naval ship is being used as a training vessel for China's rapidly modernizing navy, its recent voyages through tense regional seas have been closely followed in Hong Kong, which is more used to hosting U.S. carriers and...more
The Liaoning began sea trials as China's first aircraft carrier in 2011 and has more recently conducted fully integrated drills with its complement of J-15 jet fighters and a variety of support ships. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang
J-15 fighters from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conduct a drill in an area of South China Sea, January 2017. REUTERS/Mo Xiaoliang
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea, December, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Members of the People's Liberation Army navy are seen on board China's aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails into Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
