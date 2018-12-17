Edition:
China's first pet cloning service

Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. Sinogene, China's first biotech company to provide pet cloning services, made headlines when it successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle last year. A month later, it launched commercial cloning services. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A staff member holds 24-day-old clone of Juice at the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Juice is a one-foot tall canine wonder who has starred in dozens of Chinese film and television productions. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A technician works with genome samples at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene that specializes in dog cloning, in Beijing. For at least 380,000 yuan ($55,065), pet owners can clone their pets. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A screen displays the microscopic image of an attempt to inseminate a dog egg at Sinogene. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sinogene staff extract a gene sample from 9 year-old Juice at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Beagle with the ID number NTR1917, who is the surrogate mother of the 24 day-old clone of Juice, shares an enclosure with its offspring at Sinogene in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A framed picture shows Chinese actress Ni Ni holding Juice, a dog that served as the genetic source for its clone that is to continue in its footsteps as a movie star, at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Staff prepare a Beagle dog for surgery attempting to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Veterinary doctors conduct surgery on a Beagle dog in an attempt to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Pictures taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Staff prepare a Beagle dog for surgery attempting to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing, China June 15, 2018. Picture taken June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sinogene staff shows a gene sample from dog Juice at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Staff prepare a Beagle dog for surgery to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Veterinary doctors conduct a pregnancy test on Beagle dog NTR1917, the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice, at the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in September. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Twenty-four-day old clone of Juice feeds off its surrogate mother, a Beagle dog with the ID number NTR1917, at the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The 9 year-old Juice rests at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sinogene CEO Mi Jidong (2nd R), and staff of the biotech company, hand over a one-month-old puppy, a clone of the nine-year-old Juice, to his owner He Jun (L) at the company's head office in Beijing. Picture taken October 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A lab technician demonstrates gene-editing software at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Owner He Jun poses with his dog Juice at his pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Owner He Jun poses with his dogs, nine-year-old Juice and its two-month-old clone, at his pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Owner He Jun poses with his dogs, nine-year-old Juice and its two-month-old clone, at his pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

