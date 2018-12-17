China's first pet cloning service
Nine-year-old Juice looks at its two-month-old clone at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. Sinogene, China's first biotech company to provide pet cloning services, made headlines when it successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle last year. A month later,...more
A staff member holds 24-day-old clone of Juice at the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Juice is a one-foot tall canine wonder who has starred in dozens of Chinese film and television productions. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A technician works with genome samples at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene that specializes in dog cloning, in Beijing. For at least 380,000 yuan ($55,065), pet owners can clone their pets. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A screen displays the microscopic image of an attempt to inseminate a dog egg at Sinogene. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sinogene staff extract a gene sample from 9 year-old Juice at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Beagle with the ID number NTR1917, who is the surrogate mother of the 24 day-old clone of Juice, shares an enclosure with its offspring at Sinogene in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A framed picture shows Chinese actress Ni Ni holding Juice, a dog that served as the genetic source for its clone that is to continue in its footsteps as a movie star, at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Staff prepare a Beagle dog for surgery attempting to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Veterinary doctors conduct surgery on a Beagle dog in an attempt to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Pictures taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Staff prepare a Beagle dog for surgery attempting to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing, China June 15, 2018. Picture taken June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sinogene staff shows a gene sample from dog Juice at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Staff prepare a Beagle dog for surgery to make it the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice at Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Veterinary doctors conduct a pregnancy test on Beagle dog NTR1917, the surrogate mother of a clone of the dog Juice, at the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in September. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Twenty-four-day old clone of Juice feeds off its surrogate mother, a Beagle dog with the ID number NTR1917, at the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The 9 year-old Juice rests at He Jun's pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sinogene CEO Mi Jidong (2nd R), and staff of the biotech company, hand over a one-month-old puppy, a clone of the nine-year-old Juice, to his owner He Jun (L) at the company's head office in Beijing. Picture taken October 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A lab technician demonstrates gene-editing software at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing. Picture taken in June. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Owner He Jun poses with his dog Juice at his pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Owner He Jun poses with his dogs, nine-year-old Juice and its two-month-old clone, at his pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Owner He Jun poses with his dogs, nine-year-old Juice and its two-month-old clone, at his pet resort in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Jewish cemetery desecrated with swastikas in France
A Jewish cemetery in Herrlisheim, France had 37 tombstones and a monument to Holocaust victims defaced with swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti.
Protests against Hungary's new labor and judiciary laws
Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing labor regulations and which would exempt government from independent control by...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Congo's Ebola zone
The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history, according to WHO and Congo health officials.
America in 2018
A selection of some of our top photos from the United States this year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment photos from 2018.
Philippines wins Miss Universe crown
Catriona Gray from the Philippines is crowned Miss Universe, the fourth time the Southeast Asian country has won the international beauty pageant.
Jewish cemetery desecrated with swastikas in France
A Jewish cemetery in Herrlisheim, France had 37 tombstones and a monument to Holocaust victims defaced with swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti.
Protests against Hungary's new labor and judiciary laws
Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing labor regulations and which would exempt government from independent control by the courts.