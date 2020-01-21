China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin
You Wenfeng, 68, poses with her fishskin clothes at her studio in Tongjiang, Heilongjiang province, China December 31, 2019. You, who belongs to China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group, is one of the few people in her community who can still make clothing...more
You Wenfeng poses with her fishskin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang. She was not yet born when her kinsmen were thrown into labor camps during Japan's occupation of Manchuria in the 1930s and 1940s. "Many Hezhen clans perished, but my mother...more
You Wenfeng plays with a fisherman's dog at a frozen river in Tongjiang. A Tungusic people native to Siberia and on the Black Dragon river, as the Amur is known in China, the Hezhen rebuilt its population to 5,000 from 300 after World War II. But...more
Few in the current generation are interested in learning the craft. Fish-skin clothing is also no longer a regular part of daily Hezhen attire. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sensing the end, You started to impart her knowledge to some local Han Chinese women in Tongjiang, a quiet city near the northeastern border with Russia where she now lives. Her disciples also learn the Yimakan, a storytelling genre that switches...more
You Wenfeng's Chinese Han students learn how to make clothes from fish skin at You's studio. The education is arduous, with You's acolytes committing to memory songs of fishing, hunting and ancient tribal conquests through phonetics alone. With...more
The sun sets over snow-covered river in Tongjiang. Hezhen hunters rode on canoes made from birch, or "swift horses", You said, smiling. REUTERS/Aly Song
Such is their skill on water that legend says the Hezhen descended from mermaids. "When the forests flooded to the treetops, there'd be fish everywhere," she said. "Just throw your spear into the water and there'd be fish." REUTERS/Aly Song
These days, fish are sourced from the marketplace. And instead of tiger bone and deer tendon, embroidery needles and cotton thread are used. A top and a pair of trousers for a woman require 50 fish, and for a man, 56, You said. REUTERS/Aly Song
She would de-skin the fish and dry the skin. It is then repeatedly passed through the wooden jaws of a rudimentary press to soften it. The process takes a month. Sewing requires a further 20 days. REUTERS/Aly Song
You Wenfeng poses with her fishskin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang. Finding commercial functions for fish-skin might save the craft. Fish-leather has inspired some luxury fashion houses such as Dior and Prada to occasionally include it in...more
You Wenfeng poses with her fishskin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Hezhen village is seen in Tongjiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk across a snow-covered riverbank in Tongjiang. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
French public sector strikes against pension reform
Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting...
Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan
Images from the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an area where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie took a...
Daisy the robot recycles Apple iPhones
Inside a nondescript warehouse on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, Apple's Daisy robot has been designed to break apart iPhones so that 14 minerals, including...
Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ
Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics in the Philippines thronged around a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday.
A look back at three years of the Trump presidency
Images from President Donald Trump's first three years in office.
Lebanon security forces clash with protesters
Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked by demonstrations against state corruption and poor governance.
Inside Davos
Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash
Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive clouds of ash, steam and gas.
U.S.-bound migrants clash with Mexican forces
Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico, in a chaotic scramble that saw mothers separated from their young children.
Deadly unrest resumes in Iraq
Iraqi police fought running street battles with demonstrators pressing for an overhaul of a political system they see as deeply corrupt, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of several weeks.
Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally
Thousands of armed gun-rights activists filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest a package of gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans mark MLK Day as Democrats locked in a tight race for their party's presidential nomination seek the support of black voters in South Carolina.