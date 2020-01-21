China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin

You Wenfeng poses with her fishskin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang. Finding commercial functions for fish-skin might save the craft. Fish-leather has inspired some luxury fashion houses such as Dior and Prada to occasionally include it in...more

You Wenfeng poses with her fishskin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang. Finding commercial functions for fish-skin might save the craft. Fish-leather has inspired some luxury fashion houses such as Dior and Prada to occasionally include it in their garments and accessories, but the fabric is still largely a curiosity. "Look at the criss-cross pattern on the skin," You said. "It's stronger than most skins." REUTERS/Aly Song

Close