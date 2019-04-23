Edition:
China's navy on parade

Chinese Navy's destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy s 055-class guided missile destroyer Nanchang takes part in a naval parade. China showed off the first of its new generation of guided missile destroyers on Tuesday as President Xi Jinping reviewed a major naval parade through mist and rain to mark 70 years since the founding of China's navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews the honor guards of the Chinese People s Liberation (PLA) Navy before boarding the destroyer Xining for the naval parade. Xi is overseeing a sweeping plan to refurbish the PLA by developing everything from stealth jets to aircraft carriers as China ramps up its presence in the disputed South China Sea and around self-ruled Taiwan, which has rattled nerves around the region and in Washington. Xinhua via REUTERS

A North Korean military official watches the naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese navy personnel stand guard during a naval parade. The navy has been a major beneficiary of the modernization, with China looking to project power far from its shores and protect its trading routes and citizens overseas. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Soldiers stand next to a helicopter on a Chinese Navy's landing ship Wutaishan during a naval parade. After boarding the destroyer the Xining, which was only commissioned two years ago, Xi watched as a flotilla of Chinese and foreign ships sailed past, in waters off the eastern port city of Qingdao. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. "Salute to you, comrades. Comrades, thanks for your hard work," Xi called out to the officers standing on deck as the ships sailed past, in images carried on state television. "Hail to you, chairman," they replied. "Serve the people." REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy s Aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a naval parade. China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier, which is still unnamed and undergoing sea trials, was not present, though the carrier the Liaoning was, the report said. The Liaoning, the country's first carrier, was bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Chinese navy personnel stands guard during a naval parade. State television also showed pictures of the Nanchang at the review, the first of a new fleet of 10,000-tonne destroyers, though details of that and other ships were hard to determine from the footage, due to the intermittent thick mist and rain. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. China had said it would also show new nuclear submarines, and state television did show submarines taking part in the display. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. Singapore-based regional security expert Collin Koh said that based on the available evidence, the larger submarine on show was a modified version of China's existing Jin-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines -- a key part of its nuclear deterrent. The navy has four Jin-class submarines, which are based in Hainan island in the south, and the Pentagon says it believes construction on a new generation of ballistic missile submarines will start in the 2020s. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy's amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan takes part in a naval parade. China's last major naval parade was last year in the South China Sea, also overseen by Xi. Tuesday's parade featured 32 Chinese vessels and 39 aircraft, as well as warships from 13 foreign countries including India, Japan, Vietnam and Australia. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese navy personnel attend an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy guided missile destroyer Guiyang takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Chinese Navy submarine takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy's guided missile destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese navy personnel perform at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese navy personnel perform at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Performers dance at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Performers dance at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese Navy's nuclear-powered submarine Long March 11 takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with international navy delegates. REUTERS/Jason Lee

