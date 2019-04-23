China's navy on parade
Chinese Navy's destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade off the eastern port city of Qingdao, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, China, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese Navy s 055-class guided missile destroyer Nanchang takes part in a naval parade. China showed off the first of its new generation of guided missile destroyers on Tuesday as President Xi Jinping reviewed a major naval parade through mist and...more
Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews the honor guards of the Chinese People s Liberation (PLA) Navy before boarding the destroyer Xining for the naval parade. Xi is overseeing a sweeping plan to refurbish the PLA by developing everything from stealth...more
A North Korean military official watches the naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese navy personnel stand guard during a naval parade. The navy has been a major beneficiary of the modernization, with China looking to project power far from its shores and protect its trading routes and citizens overseas. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Soldiers stand next to a helicopter on a Chinese Navy's landing ship Wutaishan during a naval parade. After boarding the destroyer the Xining, which was only commissioned two years ago, Xi watched as a flotilla of Chinese and foreign ships sailed...more
Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. "Salute to you, comrades. Comrades, thanks for your hard work," Xi called out to the officers standing on deck as the ships sailed past, in images carried on state...more
Chinese Navy s Aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a naval parade. China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier, which is still unnamed and undergoing sea trials, was not present, though the carrier the Liaoning was, the report said. The...more
A Chinese navy personnel stands guard during a naval parade. State television also showed pictures of the Nanchang at the review, the first of a new fleet of 10,000-tonne destroyers, though details of that and other ships were hard to determine from...more
Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. China had said it would also show new nuclear submarines, and state television did show submarines taking part in the display. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. Singapore-based regional security expert Collin Koh said that based on the available evidence, the larger submarine on show was a modified version of China's...more
Chinese Navy's amphibious transport dock Yimeng Shan takes part in a naval parade. China's last major naval parade was last year in the South China Sea, also overseen by Xi. Tuesday's parade featured 32 Chinese vessels and 39 aircraft, as well as...more
Chinese navy personnel attend an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese Navy guided missile destroyer Guiyang takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Chinese Navy submarine takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese Navy's guided missile destroyer Taiyuan takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese navy personnel perform at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese navy personnel perform at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers dance at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers dance at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the navy. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese Navy's nuclear-powered submarine Long March 11 takes part in a naval parade. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with international navy delegates. REUTERS/Jason Lee
