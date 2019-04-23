China's navy on parade

Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. Singapore-based regional security expert Collin Koh said that based on the available evidence, the larger submarine on show was a modified version of China's...more

Chinese Navy s nuclear-powered submarine Long March 10 takes part in a naval parade. Singapore-based regional security expert Collin Koh said that based on the available evidence, the larger submarine on show was a modified version of China's existing Jin-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines -- a key part of its nuclear deterrent. The navy has four Jin-class submarines, which are based in Hainan island in the south, and the Pentagon says it believes construction on a new generation of ballistic missile submarines will start in the 2020s. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close