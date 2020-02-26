China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Barbed wire is seen at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wearing a face mask walks through a device that sprays disinfectant at an entrance to a residential compound, in Tianjin, China February 11, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A resident scans a QR code with her mobile phone to pay for protective equipment purchased through group orders at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A boarded-up entrance is seen at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident pulls back a rope with groceries tied to the end of it, delivered by community workers, at a residential compound under sealed management in Yichang, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A man walks on a street towards piles of soil blocking the road to prevent outsiders from entering the community, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A delivery worker standing on his electric bicycle passes food to customers over barriers built to block an entrance of a residential apartment in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Construction workers place barriers on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Barriers block the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents wearing face masks buy food at a grocery stall that is set up outside a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. The banner reads, "Protection against epidemic, make purchases orderly, wear face masks, keep a distance."...more
Barbed wire and boards block the entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Meituan and JD.com delivery workers wearing face masks stand outside a residential compound where delivery workers are not allowed in as part of the measures to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 8, 2020....more
Village committee members wearing face masks and vests guard at the entrance to a community in Tianjiaying village, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Metal sheets block a road to prevent outsiders from entering a community on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A boarded-up entrance to a residential compound is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker takes the temperature of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A resident enters a plastic tent with disinfectant sprayed inside at an entrance of a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man has his temperature checked at a checkpoint to a hutong neighborhood in Beijing, China, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wearing face masks walk past a boarded-up entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
