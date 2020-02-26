Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2020 | 1:40pm EST

China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus

A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 21
Barbed wire is seen at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Barbed wire is seen at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Barbed wire is seen at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
A woman wearing a face mask walks through a device that sprays disinfectant at an entrance to a residential compound, in Tianjin, China February 11, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A woman wearing a face mask walks through a device that sprays disinfectant at an entrance to a residential compound, in Tianjin, China February 11, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask walks through a device that sprays disinfectant at an entrance to a residential compound, in Tianjin, China February 11, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
3 / 21
A resident scans a QR code with her mobile phone to pay for protective equipment purchased through group orders at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident scans a QR code with her mobile phone to pay for protective equipment purchased through group orders at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A resident scans a QR code with her mobile phone to pay for protective equipment purchased through group orders at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
A boarded-up entrance is seen at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A boarded-up entrance is seen at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A boarded-up entrance is seen at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 21
A resident pulls back a rope with groceries tied to the end of it, delivered by community workers, at a residential compound under sealed management in Yichang, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A resident pulls back a rope with groceries tied to the end of it, delivered by community workers, at a residential compound under sealed management in Yichang, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A resident pulls back a rope with groceries tied to the end of it, delivered by community workers, at a residential compound under sealed management in Yichang, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
6 / 21
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
7 / 21
A man walks on a street towards piles of soil blocking the road to prevent outsiders from entering the community, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man walks on a street towards piles of soil blocking the road to prevent outsiders from entering the community, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A man walks on a street towards piles of soil blocking the road to prevent outsiders from entering the community, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 21
A delivery worker standing on his electric bicycle passes food to customers over barriers built to block an entrance of a residential apartment in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A delivery worker standing on his electric bicycle passes food to customers over barriers built to block an entrance of a residential apartment in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A delivery worker standing on his electric bicycle passes food to customers over barriers built to block an entrance of a residential apartment in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
Construction workers place barriers on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Construction workers place barriers on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Construction workers place barriers on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
Barriers block the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Barriers block the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Barriers block the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 21
Residents wearing face masks buy food at a grocery stall that is set up outside a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. The banner reads, "Protection against epidemic, make purchases orderly, wear face masks, keep a distance." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Residents wearing face masks buy food at a grocery stall that is set up outside a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. The banner reads, "Protection against epidemic, make purchases orderly, wear face masks, keep a distance."...more

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Residents wearing face masks buy food at a grocery stall that is set up outside a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. The banner reads, "Protection against epidemic, make purchases orderly, wear face masks, keep a distance." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
12 / 21
Barbed wire and boards block the entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Barbed wire and boards block the entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Barbed wire and boards block the entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 21
Meituan and JD.com delivery workers wearing face masks stand outside a residential compound where delivery workers are not allowed in as part of the measures to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Meituan and JD.com delivery workers wearing face masks stand outside a residential compound where delivery workers are not allowed in as part of the measures to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 8, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Meituan and JD.com delivery workers wearing face masks stand outside a residential compound where delivery workers are not allowed in as part of the measures to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 21
Village committee members wearing face masks and vests guard at the entrance to a community in Tianjiaying village, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Village committee members wearing face masks and vests guard at the entrance to a community in Tianjiaying village, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Village committee members wearing face masks and vests guard at the entrance to a community in Tianjiaying village, on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 21
Metal sheets block a road to prevent outsiders from entering a community on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Metal sheets block a road to prevent outsiders from entering a community on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Metal sheets block a road to prevent outsiders from entering a community on the outskirts of Beijing, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 21
A boarded-up entrance to a residential compound is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A boarded-up entrance to a residential compound is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
A boarded-up entrance to a residential compound is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 21
A worker takes the temperature of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker takes the temperature of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A worker takes the temperature of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
18 / 21
A resident enters a plastic tent with disinfectant sprayed inside at an entrance of a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A resident enters a plastic tent with disinfectant sprayed inside at an entrance of a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A resident enters a plastic tent with disinfectant sprayed inside at an entrance of a residential compound in Beijing, China February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
19 / 21
A man has his temperature checked at a checkpoint to a hutong neighborhood in Beijing, China, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man has his temperature checked at a checkpoint to a hutong neighborhood in Beijing, China, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A man has his temperature checked at a checkpoint to a hutong neighborhood in Beijing, China, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 21
People wearing face masks walk past a boarded-up entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing face masks walk past a boarded-up entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
People wearing face masks walk past a boarded-up entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab...

Next Slideshows

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt held a military funeral for its former President Hosni Mubarak, bestowing the state's final rehabilitation on the man who ruled for 30 years until he was...

1:20pm EST
Bosnian War: Then and now

Bosnian War: Then and now

Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the end of the Bosnian war that finally sealed the collapse of Yugoslavia.

11:40am EST
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Twenty people were killed and nearly 200 wounded after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian...

9:55am EST
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

8:10am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt held a military funeral for its former President Hosni Mubarak, bestowing the state's final rehabilitation on the man who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in disgrace in a 2011 popular uprising.

Bosnian War: Then and now

Bosnian War: Then and now

Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the end of the Bosnian war that finally sealed the collapse of Yugoslavia.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

How each of the Democratic candidates did in the South Carolina debate

How each of the Democratic candidates did in the South Carolina debate

The stakes could not have been higher at the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, with the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests looming in the week ahead.

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Twenty people were killed and nearly 200 wounded after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian violence in the Indian capital in decades.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Key moments from the Democratic debate in South Carolina

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a Democratic debate in South Carolina as rivals criticized the high cost of his ambitious economic agenda and warned he would cost the party the White House and control of Congress.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast