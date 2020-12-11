China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune
Pigeon owner Yu Yuguang, 57, blows a whistle as he feeds his racing pigeons in his pigeon loft in Shanghai, China November 22, 2020. In China, where pigeon racing has a long history, economic development has allowed the sport to spread beyond the...more
Racing pigeons are released from cages on the back of a truck for a 1000 km race in Langfang, Hebei province, China November 20, 2020. Picture taken November 20, 2020. Eight thousand of the birds were released into the winter sky in northern Hebei...more
Men look at a racing pigeon during an auction organized by a pigeon racing club in Beijing, China November 27, 2020. Pigeons have been raised in China since at least the 1600s. But lately the ranks of hobbyists have swelled. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man places a bid during an auction organized by a pigeon racing club in Beijing, China November 27, 2020. The Chinese Pigeon Association counts around 400,000 members, dwarfing the number in Belgium where the sport first got its start....more
A man looks at racing pigeons to be sold at an auction organized by a pigeon racing club in Beijing, China November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Racing pigeon breeder and trainer Zhao Zhiqiang (R) and his friend look at images of pigeons at his brother's loft in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pigeon owner Yu Yuguang, 57, shows his pigeon that won a 1000 km race from Langfang, in his pigeon loft in Shanghai, China November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man holding a cage arrives at a registration centre to sign up racing pigeons for a 1000 km race from Langfang, in Shanghai, China November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members move cages containing racing pigeons to prepare them for a 1000 km race from Langfang, at a registration centre in Shanghai, China November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A staff member registers a racing pigeon into the system to prepare it for a 1000 km race from Langfang, at a registration centre in Shanghai, China November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members place racing pigeons in cages on the back of a truck to prepare them for a 1000 km race from Langfang, at a registration centre in Shanghai, China November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff members check documents on a car before a 1000 km pigeon race in Langfang, Hebei province, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A staff member stamps ink on the wing of a racing pigeon to prepare it for a 1000 km race from Langfang, at a registration centre in Shanghai, China November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A racing pigeon flies in the loft of breeder Zhao Zhiqiang in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Staff members set up a banner on a truck containing racing pigeons before a 1000 km race in Langfang, Hebei province, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A staff member places a racing pigeon on the stage during an auction organized by a pigeon racing club in Beijing, China November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Racing pigeons sit in the loft of breeder Zhao Zhiqiang in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Racing pigeon breeder and trainer Zhao Zhiqiang feeds his pigeons in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People look at racing pigeons to be sold at an auction organised by a pigeon racing club in Beijing, China November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Racing pigeon breeder and trainer Zhao Zhiqiang climbs up to the loft that houses his pigeons in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men line up to enter their racing pigeons into a 1000 km race from Langfang, at a registration centre in Shanghai, China November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A racing pigeon sits in a cage before an auction organised by a pigeon racing club in Beijing, China November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Racing pigeons sit in the loft of breeder Zhao Zhiqiang in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic
Evelia De La Cruz, a 60-year-old immigrant from Mexico, is on the front lines of the fight against COVID, stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a handful, and then a deluge, of coronavirus patients brought the infection to her Chicago hospital.
Pictures of the year: America in 2020
The coronavirus pandemic, protests over racial injustice, the presidential election and more images from the United States in 2020.
Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring
Bolivia's stylish cholita luchadoras are back in the ring, having successfully wrestled lockdown in South America to get back to work.
