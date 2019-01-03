China's space exploration

The far side of the moon taken by the Chang'e-4 lunar probe is seen in this image provided by China National Space Administration January 3, 2019. A Chinese space probe successfully touched down on the far side of the moon on January 3, China's space...more

The far side of the moon taken by the Chang'e-4 lunar probe is seen in this image provided by China National Space Administration January 3, 2019. A Chinese space probe successfully touched down on the far side of the moon on January 3, China's space agency said, hailing the event as a historic first and a major achievement for the country's space program. The probe, which has a lander and a rover, touched down at a targeted area near the moon's south pole in the Von Karman Crater after entering the moon's orbit in mid-December. The tasks of the Chang'e-4 include astronomical observation, surveying the moon's terrain, landform and mineral makeup, and measuring the neutron radiation and neutral atoms to study the environment of its far side. China National Space Administration/CNS via REUTERS

