China's space exploration
Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (L) and Chen Dong wave in front of a Chinese national flag before the launch of Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft, in Jiuquan, China, October 17, 2016. China is racing to catch up with Russia and the United States and...more
The far side of the moon taken by the Chang'e-4 lunar probe is seen in this image provided by China National Space Administration January 3, 2019. A Chinese space probe successfully touched down on the far side of the moon on January 3, China's space...more
A Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e 4 lunar probe takes off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province, China December 8, 2018. In 2003, China became the third country to put a man in space with its own rocket after the...more
A photograph of the giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows photo of the Yutu, or "Jade Rabbit" lunar rover taken by the camera on the Chang'e 3 probe during the mutual-photograph process, in Beijing December 15, 2013. China...more
A photograph of the giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows photo of China's Chang'e 3 probe, taken by the country's first lunar rover, Yutu, during the mutual-photograph process, in Beijing December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A photograph taken on a giant screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center in Beijing shows an animated image of the Chang'e-3 lunar probe landing onto the surface of the moon, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Ground crew helps a Chinese astronaut exit from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft, after a successful 15-day mission in which they docked with a manned space laboratory, at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia...more
A policeman stands guard next to a component of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft which was found in Badain Jaran Desert after the launch, in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Long March II-F rocket loaded with a Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng, Liu Wang and Liu Yang lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province June 16, 2012. China launched...more
Liu Yang (C), China's first female astronaut, waves next to her comrade Jing Haipeng (L) as she comes out from the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou 9 spacecraft in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region June 29, 2012. The mission put...more
A full-size model of Chinese space station core module Tianhe is seen at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese astronauts (from L to R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute in a re-entry capsule during training for a 15-day mission to an experimental space lab, at Beijing Aerospace City in Beijing, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
China's Long March rocket carries the manned spacecraft Shenzhou-11 at the launch centre in Jiuquan, China, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A model of the moon lander for China's Chang'e 4 lunar probe is displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 6, 2018. Wang Xu/China Space News via REUTERS
A view of China's Tiangong (Heavenly Palace) 1 module (top L) just before it docks with the Shenzhou 8 spacecraft (top R) is seen on a monitoring screen showing a computer animation (bottom) of the docking process at the Beijing Aerospace Flight...more
Astronaut Zhai Zhigang of China holds the national flag after exiting the Shenzhou VII space craft in this September 27, 2008 video grab. Zhai became the first Chinese man to walk in space. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
A video grab shows Chinese astronauts sitting in the Shenzhou VII as the spacecraft blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province September 25, 2008. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV
Technicians prepare to assemble the returning cabin of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province July 19, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Technicians prepare to assemble the cover of the Shenzhou-7 manned spacecraft at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
The Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship, the Long-March II-F rocket and the escape tower are transferred to the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in Gansu province September 20, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
