Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2019 | 11:20am EDT

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Children present flowers to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A mass display is held showing the image of China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a banquet in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju look on as China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan are greeted by performers at a mass display during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan attend a mass display during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju pose for a group photo with China's President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan along with North Korean officials during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. Also pictured are Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose for photos with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. Also pictured are Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
