China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. KCNA via REUTERS
Children present flowers to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
A mass display is held showing the image of China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a banquet in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju look on as China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan are greeted by performers at a mass display during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan attend a mass display during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju pose for a group photo with China's President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan along with North Korean officials during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. Also pictured are Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose for photos with China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan during Xi's visit in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Pyongyang International Airport. Also pictured are Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan. KCNA via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone
Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said...
MORE IN PICTURES
Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong
Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.
Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos
Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze.
Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone
Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said the debris proved the drone was over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down.
Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square
To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.
Far from home on World Refugee Day
Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.
Where do the most refugees come from?
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.