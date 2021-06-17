Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. China's space station, due to be finished by end-2022, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024. If the ISS -...more

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. China's space station, due to be finished by end-2022, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024. If the ISS - backed mainly by the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada - is decommissioned, China would be the operator of the only active space station. That would potentially give it greater power in shaping future norms and regulations for near-Earth space, which is already teeming with Chinese satellites. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

