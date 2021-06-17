Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jun 17, 2021 | 9:30am EDT

Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, June 17, 2021. Three Chinese astronauts flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, June 17, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, June 17, 2021. Three Chinese astronauts flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 15
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo are seen inside the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, June 17, 2021. The astronauts rode to Tianhe - the module that will be the living quarters of China's completed space station - on Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel." The crew boarded the module, where they will live for three months, the longest stay in low-Earth orbit by any Chinese national. CCTV via Reuters TV

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo are seen inside the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, June 17, 2021. The astronauts rode to Tianhe - the module that will be the living quarters of China's completed space station - on Shenzhou-12,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo are seen inside the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, June 17, 2021. The astronauts rode to Tianhe - the module that will be the living quarters of China's completed space station - on Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel." The crew boarded the module, where they will live for three months, the longest stay in low-Earth orbit by any Chinese national. CCTV via Reuters TV
Close
2 / 15
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. China's space station, due to be finished by end-2022, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024. If the ISS - backed mainly by the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada - is decommissioned, China would be the operator of the only active space station. That would potentially give it greater power in shaping future norms and regulations for near-Earth space, which is already teeming with Chinese satellites. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. China's space station, due to be finished by end-2022, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024. If the ISS -...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. China's space station, due to be finished by end-2022, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024. If the ISS - backed mainly by the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada - is decommissioned, China would be the operator of the only active space station. That would potentially give it greater power in shaping future norms and regulations for near-Earth space, which is already teeming with Chinese satellites. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 15
The Shenzhou-12 astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, salute before the launch, June 17, 2021. The three will test out technologies on Tianhe including its life-support system. They will also be monitored for how they fare in space physically and psychologically. An upcoming mission to the space station will last six months. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Shenzhou-12 astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, salute before the launch, June 17, 2021. The three will test out technologies on Tianhe including its life-support system. They will also be monitored for how they fare...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Shenzhou-12 astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, salute before the launch, June 17, 2021. The three will test out technologies on Tianhe including its life-support system. They will also be monitored for how they fare in space physically and psychologically. An upcoming mission to the space station will last six months. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 15
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a cylinder-like module slightly bigger than a city bus. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a cylinder-like module slightly bigger than a city bus. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 15
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Barred by U.S. law from working with NASA and by extension on the ISS, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, in addition to planning missions to the moon, Mars and other planets. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Barred by U.S. law from working with NASA and by extension on the ISS, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, in addition to planning missions to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Barred by U.S. law from working with NASA and by extension on the ISS, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, in addition to planning missions to the moon, Mars and other planets. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 15
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 15
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 15
The three astronauts prepare for launch, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The three astronauts prepare for launch, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The three astronauts prepare for launch, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 15
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 15
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 15
The launch pad for the Long March-2F Y12 rocket is seen at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The launch pad for the Long March-2F Y12 rocket is seen at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
The launch pad for the Long March-2F Y12 rocket is seen at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 15
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft is transferred to the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 9, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

The Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft is transferred to the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 9, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft is transferred to the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 9, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
Staff members of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center attend a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Staff members of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center attend a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Staff members of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center attend a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 15
A badge of the Shenzhou-12 Manned Space Flight Mission is seen on the uniform of a staff member of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center during a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A badge of the Shenzhou-12 Manned Space Flight Mission is seen on the uniform of a staff member of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center during a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A badge of the Shenzhou-12 Manned Space Flight Mission is seen on the uniform of a staff member of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center during a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national...

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which...

8:43am EDT
Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...

Jun 16 2021
Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at...

Jun 16 2021
Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.

Jun 16 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law

Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at a first summit they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly.

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.

People missing after flash floods hit Nepal

People missing after flash floods hit Nepal

Officials said seven people were missing after overnight rains triggered flash floods in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, which borders the Tibet region of China, inundating dozens of homes.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede.

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government.

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast