Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, June 17, 2021....more
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo are seen inside the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, June 17, 2021. The astronauts rode to Tianhe - the module that will be the living quarters of China's completed space station - on Shenzhou-12,...more
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. China's space station, due to be finished by end-2022, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, U.S.-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024. If the ISS -...more
The Shenzhou-12 astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, salute before the launch, June 17, 2021. The three will test out technologies on Tianhe including its life-support system. They will also be monitored for how they fare...more
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Shenzhou-12 is the third of 11 missions - four of which will be crewed - needed to complete China's first full-fledged space station. Construction began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a...more
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. Barred by U.S. law from working with NASA and by extension on the ISS, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, in addition to planning missions to...more
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket takes off, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The three astronauts prepare for launch, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo meet members of the media behind a glass wall, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The launch pad for the Long March-2F Y12 rocket is seen at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft is transferred to the launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, June 9, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS
Staff members of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center attend a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A badge of the Shenzhou-12 Manned Space Flight Mission is seen on the uniform of a staff member of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center during a news conference before the Shenzhou-12 mission, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
