Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

Keyboard player Zhang Yao of the band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Shunzi, lead singer of Dream Spirit, whose members perform in traditional Chinese hanfu garments, used the downtime to write songs, including one about the workers who built two emergency hospitals in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected. "The disease has made me contemplate a lot," he said. "It also changed my relationship with the guitar player. We have been friends since school years but always quarreling recently. In the pandemic, we communicated a lot and mended our friendship." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

