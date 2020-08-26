Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 26, 2020 | 4:26pm EDT

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

Li Shun, Shun Zi and Wang Bao of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit perform at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Six months of coronavirus shutdowns kept the lights off in Beijing's underground music venues, but live venues in Beijing were recently allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, as life in China increasingly returns to normal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Li Shun, Shun Zi and Wang Bao of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit perform at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Six months of coronavirus shutdowns kept the lights off in Beijing's underground music venues, but...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Li Shun, Shun Zi and Wang Bao of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit perform at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Six months of coronavirus shutdowns kept the lights off in Beijing's underground music venues, but live venues in Beijing were recently allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, as life in China increasingly returns to normal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 21
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14, 2020. China boasts a small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements. Black metal is a sub-genre that creates a dark, moody atmosphere layering heavily distorted guitars and high-pitched vocals. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14, 2020. China boasts a small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements. Black metal is a sub-genre that creates a dark,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14, 2020. China boasts a small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements. Black metal is a sub-genre that creates a dark, moody atmosphere layering heavily distorted guitars and high-pitched vocals. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 21
"In our work, 'black metal' is the form while Buddhism is the content," Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion said about his spiritually inspired music that has been released by French label Anesthetize Productions. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

"In our work, 'black metal' is the form while Buddhism is the content," Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion said about his spiritually inspired music that has been released by French label Anesthetize Productions. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
"In our work, 'black metal' is the form while Buddhism is the content," Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion said about his spiritually inspired music that has been released by French label Anesthetize Productions. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 21
Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing. "We do not exaggerate pain, we praise happiness," he said in his basement rehearsal space a few days before the show at Omi Space, which on the band's Facebook page he called the "first date after the world stopped." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing. "We do not exaggerate pain, we praise happiness," he said in his basement rehearsal space a few days before the show at Omi Space, which on the band's Facebook page he...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing. "We do not exaggerate pain, we praise happiness," he said in his basement rehearsal space a few days before the show at Omi Space, which on the band's Facebook page he called the "first date after the world stopped." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 21
Keyboard player Zhang Yao of the band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Shunzi, lead singer of Dream Spirit, whose members perform in traditional Chinese hanfu garments, used the downtime to write songs, including one about the workers who built two emergency hospitals in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected. "The disease has made me contemplate a lot," he said. "It also changed my relationship with the guitar player. We have been friends since school years but always quarreling recently. In the pandemic, we communicated a lot and mended our friendship." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keyboard player Zhang Yao of the band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Shunzi, lead singer of Dream Spirit, whose members perform in traditional Chinese hanfu garments, used the downtime to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Keyboard player Zhang Yao of the band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Shunzi, lead singer of Dream Spirit, whose members perform in traditional Chinese hanfu garments, used the downtime to write songs, including one about the workers who built two emergency hospitals in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected. "The disease has made me contemplate a lot," he said. "It also changed my relationship with the guitar player. We have been friends since school years but always quarreling recently. In the pandemic, we communicated a lot and mended our friendship." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
5 / 21
People dance during a concert of the heavy metal band Ephemerality at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People dance during a concert of the heavy metal band Ephemerality at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
People dance during a concert of the heavy metal band Ephemerality at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 21
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 21
Singer Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, as his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Singer Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, as his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Singer Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, as his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 21
A man has his temperature checked as he pays for his ticket for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man has his temperature checked as he pays for his ticket for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A man has his temperature checked as he pays for his ticket for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 21
Fans attend a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Fans attend a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Fans attend a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 21
Members of the heavy metal band Nightmare Spirit do their make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of the heavy metal band Nightmare Spirit do their make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Members of the heavy metal band Nightmare Spirit do their make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 21
Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion has his makeup done before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion has his makeup done before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion has his makeup done before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 21
Members of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit Zhang Yao, Peng Lian Jing, Wang Bao, Shun Zi, Liu Zheng and Li Shun pose for a picture before their performance at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Members of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit Zhang Yao, Peng Lian Jing, Wang Bao, Shun Zi, Liu Zheng and Li Shun pose for a picture before their performance at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Members of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit Zhang Yao, Peng Lian Jing, Wang Bao, Shun Zi, Liu Zheng and Li Shun pose for a picture before their performance at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 21
Heavy metal musicians talk before their concerts in the backstage area at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Heavy metal musicians talk before their concerts in the backstage area at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Heavy metal musicians talk before their concerts in the backstage area at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 21
Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion checks his make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion checks his make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion checks his make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 21
People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 21
Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 21
Wang Xiao and Li Que of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion perform at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wang Xiao and Li Que of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion perform at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Wang Xiao and Li Que of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion perform at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 21
Bassist Liu Zheng of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bassist Liu Zheng of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Bassist Liu Zheng of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 21
People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 21
Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion rehearse at their studio in Beijing, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion rehearse at their studio in Beijing, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion rehearse at their studio in Beijing, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Next Slideshows

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with...

Mar 11 2020
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Mar 03 2020
The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit

The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit

A new Paris exhibition entitled "Christian Louboutin l'Exhibition" showcases the inspirations behind shoemaker Christian Louboutin's work, landmarks in his...

Feb 24 2020
Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

Feb 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti

(Warning: graphic content) At least 21 people were killed and 198 families were left homeless, as flash flooding from Tropical Storm Laura turned Port-au-Prince's roads into raging rivers.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Images from a third night of street protests in Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.

Russia's military expo

Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast