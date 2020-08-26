Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen
Li Shun, Shun Zi and Wang Bao of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit perform at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Six months of coronavirus shutdowns kept the lights off in Beijing's underground music venues, but...more
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, China, August 14, 2020. China boasts a small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements. Black metal is a sub-genre that creates a dark,...more
"In our work, 'black metal' is the form while Buddhism is the content," Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion said about his spiritually inspired music that has been released by French label Anesthetize Productions. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing. "We do not exaggerate pain, we praise happiness," he said in his basement rehearsal space a few days before the show at Omi Space, which on the band's Facebook page he...more
Keyboard player Zhang Yao of the band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, China, February 24, 2019. Shunzi, lead singer of Dream Spirit, whose members perform in traditional Chinese hanfu garments, used the downtime to...more
People dance during a concert of the heavy metal band Ephemerality at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People dance during a heavy metal concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Singer Shui Shu of Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, as his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man has his temperature checked as he pays for his ticket for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Fans attend a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the heavy metal band Nightmare Spirit do their make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion has his makeup done before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit Zhang Yao, Peng Lian Jing, Wang Bao, Shun Zi, Liu Zheng and Li Shun pose for a picture before their performance at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Heavy metal musicians talk before their concerts in the backstage area at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhang Xiao Song of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion checks his make-up before playing a concert at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shui Shu of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion performs at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wang Xiao and Li Que of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion perform at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bassist Liu Zheng of the Chinese folk-metal band Dream Spirit performs at the Wukesong Mao livehouse in Beijing, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People arrive for a night of heavy metal concerts at Omni Space in Beijing, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Shui Shu, Li Que and Wang Xiao of the black metal band Bliss-Illusion rehearse at their studio in Beijing, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
