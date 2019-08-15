Chinese paramilitary conduct exercises near Hong Kong border
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, August 15. Chinese paramilitary forces conducted exercises across the border from Hong Kong, raising fears that Beijing may be preparing to act against...more
Chinese soldiers practice on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, China, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese soldiers march in formation in a stadium of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese soldiers walk in formation on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, China August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese soldiers walk in formation on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, August 12. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese soldiers practice detaining a person on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese soldiers eat on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military vehicles are parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, August 15. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A satellite image appears to show Chinese military vehicles at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, August 12. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
