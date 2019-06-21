Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos
Tourists pose with props for pictures at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15, 2019. Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone...more
Yan Mengjie sits on a boat as she poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. Erhai is one of China's biggest freshwater lakes and a backdrop to the city of Dali, which drew 47 million visitors...more
A woman poses with a scarf on the top of a car which serves as a prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Qin Weigang sits with his alpacas under a tent as he waits for photo-taking customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. The selfie seekers can take a picture with wooly alpacas imported from South...more
Women pose with props for pictures near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman takes selfies with a mobile phone near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman selects outfits for photoshoots at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Tourists pose for photos on a mirror platform at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman jumps up on a bus which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Women posing for pictures are seen through a heart-shaped prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A photographer directs Zhang Xiaoxia as she poses on a swing above a mirror platform near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Photographers are seen in front of a woman sitting on a prop during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Tourists walk under a flower-covered walkway which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Women sit atop a vehicle as they pose for photos during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A couple poses with a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A couple poses inside a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A woman poses for photos next to a field of flowers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Women pose with props during a photoshoot session at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Zhang Hongtao, manager of a photo booth, looks at his staff members processing photos for customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Tourists are seen on the bank of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People walk past a board showing tourists' photos taken inside an attraction, in front of a fruit stall near Erhai Lake in Dali Bar Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Yan Mengjie poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Next Slideshows
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.
Japan's office chair grand prix
Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across...
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong
Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.
China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to North Korea was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.
Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone
Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said the debris proved the drone was over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down.
Summer solstice
Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women's World Cup: Day 14
Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square
To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.
Far from home on World Refugee Day
Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.
Where do the most refugees come from?
Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.