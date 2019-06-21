Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Tourists pose with props for pictures at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15, 2019. Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze. Visitors to Erhai lake say photography sets offering everything from rare animals to fields of brightly-coloured flowers are essential to creating their Kodak moment. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tourists pose with props for pictures at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15, 2019. Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone...more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Tourists pose with props for pictures at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15, 2019. Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze. Visitors to Erhai lake say photography sets offering everything from rare animals to fields of brightly-coloured flowers are essential to creating their Kodak moment. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
1 / 22
Yan Mengjie sits on a boat as she poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. Erhai is one of China's biggest freshwater lakes and a backdrop to the city of Dali, which drew 47 million visitors last year, more than triple the number in 2010. Hotels and homestays have sprung up along a 31-mile (50-km) stretch of lakeside road to accommodate tourists. But officials ordered some hotels demolished after President Xi Jinping during a 2015 visit called for the lake to be protected. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Yan Mengjie sits on a boat as she poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. Erhai is one of China's biggest freshwater lakes and a backdrop to the city of Dali, which drew 47 million visitors...more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Yan Mengjie sits on a boat as she poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. Erhai is one of China's biggest freshwater lakes and a backdrop to the city of Dali, which drew 47 million visitors last year, more than triple the number in 2010. Hotels and homestays have sprung up along a 31-mile (50-km) stretch of lakeside road to accommodate tourists. But officials ordered some hotels demolished after President Xi Jinping during a 2015 visit called for the lake to be protected. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
2 / 22
A woman poses with a scarf on the top of a car which serves as a prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A woman poses with a scarf on the top of a car which serves as a prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A woman poses with a scarf on the top of a car which serves as a prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
3 / 22
Qin Weigang sits with his alpacas under a tent as he waits for photo-taking customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. The selfie seekers can take a picture with wooly alpacas imported from South America's Andes Mountains. Others can take a picture sitting in a hanging bubble chair or on a mirror-covered platform. A package of 35 photos costs 199 yuan ($29), said Zhang Hongtao, who manages a photo stall. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Qin Weigang sits with his alpacas under a tent as he waits for photo-taking customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. The selfie seekers can take a picture with wooly alpacas imported from South...more

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Qin Weigang sits with his alpacas under a tent as he waits for photo-taking customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. The selfie seekers can take a picture with wooly alpacas imported from South America's Andes Mountains. Others can take a picture sitting in a hanging bubble chair or on a mirror-covered platform. A package of 35 photos costs 199 yuan ($29), said Zhang Hongtao, who manages a photo stall. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
4 / 22
Women pose with props for pictures near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Women pose with props for pictures near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Women pose with props for pictures near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
5 / 22
A woman takes selfies with a mobile phone near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A woman takes selfies with a mobile phone near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A woman takes selfies with a mobile phone near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
6 / 22
A woman selects outfits for photoshoots at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A woman selects outfits for photoshoots at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A woman selects outfits for photoshoots at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
7 / 22
Tourists pose for photos on a mirror platform at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tourists pose for photos on a mirror platform at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Tourists pose for photos on a mirror platform at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
8 / 22
A woman jumps up on a bus which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A woman jumps up on a bus which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A woman jumps up on a bus which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
9 / 22
Women posing for pictures are seen through a heart-shaped prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Women posing for pictures are seen through a heart-shaped prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Women posing for pictures are seen through a heart-shaped prop near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
10 / 22
A photographer directs Zhang Xiaoxia as she poses on a swing above a mirror platform near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A photographer directs Zhang Xiaoxia as she poses on a swing above a mirror platform near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A photographer directs Zhang Xiaoxia as she poses on a swing above a mirror platform near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
11 / 22
Photographers are seen in front of a woman sitting on a prop during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Photographers are seen in front of a woman sitting on a prop during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Photographers are seen in front of a woman sitting on a prop during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
12 / 22
Tourists walk under a flower-covered walkway which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tourists walk under a flower-covered walkway which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Tourists walk under a flower-covered walkway which serves as a prop for photoshoots near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
13 / 22
Women sit atop a vehicle as they pose for photos during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Women sit atop a vehicle as they pose for photos during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Women sit atop a vehicle as they pose for photos during a photoshoot session near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
14 / 22
A couple poses with a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A couple poses with a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A couple poses with a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
15 / 22
A couple poses inside a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A couple poses inside a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A couple poses inside a bus which serves as a prop during their wedding photoshoot near Erhai in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
16 / 22
A woman poses for photos next to a field of flowers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A woman poses for photos next to a field of flowers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A woman poses for photos next to a field of flowers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
17 / 22
Women pose with props during a photoshoot session at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Women pose with props during a photoshoot session at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Women pose with props during a photoshoot session at a photo booth near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
18 / 22
Zhang Hongtao, manager of a photo booth, looks at his staff members processing photos for customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Zhang Hongtao, manager of a photo booth, looks at his staff members processing photos for customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Zhang Hongtao, manager of a photo booth, looks at his staff members processing photos for customers near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
19 / 22
Tourists are seen on the bank of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tourists are seen on the bank of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Tourists are seen on the bank of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
20 / 22
People walk past a board showing tourists' photos taken inside an attraction, in front of a fruit stall near Erhai Lake in Dali Bar Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

People walk past a board showing tourists' photos taken inside an attraction, in front of a fruit stall near Erhai Lake in Dali Bar Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
People walk past a board showing tourists' photos taken inside an attraction, in front of a fruit stall near Erhai Lake in Dali Bar Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 15. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
21 / 22
Yan Mengjie poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Yan Mengjie poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Yan Mengjie poses for photos near Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China June 16. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Next Slideshows

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.

Jun 14 2019
Japan's office chair grand prix

Japan's office chair grand prix

Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across...

Jun 10 2019
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Jun 07 2019
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Jun 04 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong

Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

China's Xi wraps up lavish North Korea visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping's two-day visit to North Korea was the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone

Iran shows purported wreckage of downed U.S. drone

Iranian authorities showed debris that they said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone. The head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division said the debris proved the drone was over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down.

Summer solstice

Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast