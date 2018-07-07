Cholitas wrestle in the ring
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cholita (Andean woman) fighters perform at their wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter performs during a wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter jumps during a wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter greets the audience before her wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter jumps over their opponent. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of the Havana Hotel Cholet where Cholita (Andean woman) wrestling takes place in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighters perform at their wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
Cholita (Andean woman) fighters perform at their wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado
