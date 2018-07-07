Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 6, 2018 | 8:25pm EDT

Cholitas wrestle in the ring

A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Cholita (Andean woman) fighters perform at their wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter performs during a wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter jumps during a wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter greets the audience before her wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter jumps over their opponent. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A view of the Havana Hotel Cholet where Cholita (Andean woman) wrestling takes place in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighters perform at their wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Cholita (Andean woman) fighters perform at their wrestling session. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
