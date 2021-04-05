Edition:
Christian faithful celebrate Easter in a pandemic

Religious worshippers participate in a Solemn Procession at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park on Good Friday during Easter Celebrations as churches remain closed, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Dublin, Ireland, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Religious worshippers participate in a Solemn Procession at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park on Good Friday during Easter Celebrations as churches remain closed, amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Dublin, Ireland, April 2, 2021....more

Pope Francis lies down in prayer prior Good Friday celebrations for the Passion of the Lord, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, April 2, 2021. Andreas Solaro/Pool via REUTERS

Pope Francis lies down in prayer prior Good Friday celebrations for the Passion of the Lord, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, April 2, 2021. Andreas Solaro/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese Catholics attend an Easter Vigil service at a Catholic church in Shanghai, China April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese Catholics attend an Easter Vigil service at a Catholic church in Shanghai, China April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

A congregant listens to a prayer during a drive-in Easter service, with social distancing in place despite the lifting of state-wide coronavirus restrictions, at the Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S. April 4, 2021.   REUTERS/Micah Green

A congregant listens to a prayer during a drive-in Easter service, with social distancing in place despite the lifting of state-wide coronavirus restrictions, at the Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S. April 4, 2021.  ...more

An indigenous Raramuri boy participates in Good Friday celebrations in the Tarahumara neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An indigenous Raramuri boy participates in Good Friday celebrations in the Tarahumara neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Women dressed in traditional clothes of the Slavic ethnic community of Sorbs meet early on Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, Germany, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Women dressed in traditional clothes of the Slavic ethnic community of Sorbs meet early on Easter Sunday to sing in front of a church in Schleife, Germany, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

A man prays outside a church which is closed due to sanitary lockdown measures during the Holy Week celebration in Santiago, Chile April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man prays outside a church which is closed due to sanitary lockdown measures during the Holy Week celebration in Santiago, Chile April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A religious worshipper participates in a Solemn Procession at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park on Good Friday during Easter Celebrations as churches remain closed in Dublin, Ireland, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A religious worshipper participates in a Solemn Procession at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park on Good Friday during Easter Celebrations as churches remain closed in Dublin, Ireland, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Christian worshippers take part in a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa during Easter Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Christian worshippers take part in a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa during Easter Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the annual procession of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday preceding Easter Celebrations at the Sacre-Coeur Basilica of Montmartre in Paris, France, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the annual procession of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday preceding Easter Celebrations at the Sacre-Coeur Basilica of Montmartre in Paris, France, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of the clergy attend the traditional Easter Vigil held in smaller numbers than in pre-pandemic years on the night of Holy Saturday, marking the ceremonial lighting of the Paschal candle the night before Easter Sunday, as limitations on the number of people attending public gatherings remain in place, at the Se Cathedral in Porto, Portugal, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Members of the clergy attend the traditional Easter Vigil held in smaller numbers than in pre-pandemic years on the night of Holy Saturday, marking the ceremonial lighting of the Paschal candle the night before Easter Sunday, as limitations on the...more

Catholic faithful take part in Los Cristos procession during Holy Week celebration in Izalco, El Salvador April 1 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Catholic faithful take part in Los Cristos procession during Holy Week celebration in Izalco, El Salvador April 1 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Two priests carry a statue of Jesus Christ splattered with blood from April 21's Easter Sunday bomb attack in 2019, during the Easter Sunday prayers at the one of the attacked churches, St. Sebastian's Church, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Two priests carry a statue of Jesus Christ splattered with blood from April 21's Easter Sunday bomb attack in 2019, during the Easter Sunday prayers at the one of the attacked churches, St. Sebastian's Church, in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka April 4,...more

Worshippers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Indigenous Raramuri children participate in Good Friday celebrations in the Tarahumara neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Indigenous Raramuri children participate in Good Friday celebrations in the Tarahumara neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A cross hangs from a post on a street during the Holy Week celebration, in Santiago, Chile April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A cross hangs from a post on a street during the Holy Week celebration, in Santiago, Chile April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A child rests during Los Cristos procession in Holy Week celebration in Izalco, El Salvador April 1 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A child rests during Los Cristos procession in Holy Week celebration in Izalco, El Salvador April 1 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People wearing masks prepare to march through the streets during Easter celebrations in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People wearing masks prepare to march through the streets during Easter celebrations in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Catholic faithful prays as the Popemobile carrying the statue of The Nazarene of St. Paul drives past during Holy Week celebrations in the neighbourhood Catia, in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A Catholic faithful prays as the Popemobile carrying the statue of The Nazarene of St. Paul drives past during Holy Week celebrations in the neighbourhood Catia, in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled in Madrid, Spain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A faithful wearing a traditional mantilla dress poses for a picture in front of the statue of Jesus del Gran Poder at San Isidro Collegiate Church, after annual Holy Week processions were cancelled in Madrid, Spain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman cries as faithfuls gather to venerate the statues of Christ and the Virgin of the Mena brotherhood inside a church during the Holy Week, after the annual processions were cancelled in Malaga, Spain April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman cries as faithfuls gather to venerate the statues of Christ and the Virgin of the Mena brotherhood inside a church during the Holy Week, after the annual processions were cancelled in Malaga, Spain April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flavie Villanueva, a Catholic priest from the Society of the Divine Word, wearing a face mask, leans to kiss the feet of a homeless man after washing them on Maundy Thursday in Manila, Philippines, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Flavie Villanueva, a Catholic priest from the Society of the Divine Word, wearing a face mask, leans to kiss the feet of a homeless man after washing them on Maundy Thursday in Manila, Philippines, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipino penitent Greg Meer reacts as he is nailed on a cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, in Santo Tomas, Batangas province, Philippines, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Filipino penitent Greg Meer reacts as he is nailed on a cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, in Santo Tomas, Batangas province, Philippines, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Members of The Golden Apostolic Faith Healing Mission Church pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Good Friday, as lockdown regulations ease in Soweto, South Africa, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of The Golden Apostolic Faith Healing Mission Church pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Good Friday, as lockdown regulations ease in Soweto, South Africa, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A worshipper wearing a protective face mask prays at a church during Good Friday in Kolkata, India, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worshipper wearing a protective face mask prays at a church during Good Friday in Kolkata, India, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Filipino Catholic performing self-flagellation lies on the ground with his bloodied back outside a church on Good Friday, defying a government ban on religious gatherings in Manila, Philippines, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A Filipino Catholic performing self-flagellation lies on the ground with his bloodied back outside a church on Good Friday, defying a government ban on religious gatherings in Manila, Philippines, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in a near-empty St. Peter's square with a limited number of faithful at the Vatican, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in a near-empty St. Peter's square with a limited number of faithful at the Vatican, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

