Pictures | Sun Mar 28, 2021 | 10:07pm EDT

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

A priest stands on a pick up truck as he visits neighborhoods to bless faithfuls during Palm Sunday in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Clergy members attend a Palm Sunday mass held by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 28, 2021. Giuseppe Lami/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
People wearing face masks raise palm fronds during a Palm Sunday mass outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Empty pews with lighted candles are seen as priests officiate a Palm Sunday Mass at the St. Peter Parish Church in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Pope Francis holds mass on Palm Sunday at the Vatican with a limited number of faithful as strict COVID-19 restrictions remain in place over the Easter period, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 28, 2021.Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
People try to see Cardinal Timothy Dolan blessing palms during the traditional Palm Sunday service to mark the beginning of Holy Week and Easter, outside of the St. Patrick's Cathedral after reaching maximum capacity, in New York, March 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian worshippers hold palm fronds as they take part in a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 28, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A priest carries a palm outside a church on Palm Sunday in Warsaw, Poland March 28, 2021. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian nuns and worshippers hold palm fronds as they take part in a Palm Sunday procession in Jerusalem March 28, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A Palestinian woman enters a church during a Palm Sunday mass in a church in Gaza City March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Traditional palms are pictured on street vendor's stall on Palm Sunday, in Warsaw, Poland March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A worshipper attends a Palm Sunday mass in Warsaw, Poland March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Cardinal Timothy Dolan attends the traditional Palm Sunday service to mark the beginning of Holy Week and Easter at St. Patrick's Cathedral, in New York, March 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
People attend the traditional Palm Sunday service to mark the beginning of Holy Week and Easter at St. Patrick's Cathedral, in New York, March 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Pope Francis holds mass on Palm Sunday at the Vatican with a limited number of faithful as strict COVID-19 restrictions remain in place over the Easter period, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 28, 2021.Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian nuns take a selfie while they hold palm fronds as they take part in a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 28, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian worshippers and clergy hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Boys attend Palm Sunday celebrations, outside a church in Damascus, Syria March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian clergies and worshippers hold palm fronds as they take part in a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 28, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Worshippers attend a Palm Sunday mass in a church in Gaza City March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Clergy carry palm fronds during the Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian clergies and worshippers hold palm fronds as they take part in a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 28, 2021 REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Clergy carry palm fronds during the Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Worshippers attend a Palm Sunday mass in a church in Baghdad, Iraq, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
