Christmas at the White House
The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The annual White House gingerbread house decoration is seen on display in the State Dining Room. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Trees made from red berries line the East Colonnade. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The official 2018 White House Christmas ornament hangs on the Gold Star Family tree in the East Wing. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Part of the official White House Christmas tree can be seen from the Grand Foyer. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The President's Christmas card is on display during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Christmas ornaments are seen on a tree decorated in the first lady Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign theme. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Staff members walk through the decorated East Room. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Christmas decorations adorn the Cross Hall. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The President's Own Marine Band plays. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The base of a Christmas tree is decorated with "Be Best" pencils in the Red Room which is decorated within the theme of first lady Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A decoration hangs in a window. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The Grand Foyer is filled with Christmas decorations. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Christmas ornament representing the state of Washington is on display on a tree in the library. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Christmas trees line the Cross Hall. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The view of the South Lawn is seen from inside the Red Room. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The first lady Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign-themed Red Room can be seen from the Cross Hall. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Decorations can be seen on a Christmas tree in the Green Room. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Christmas wreath made out of "Be Best" pencils hangs in the window in the Red Room. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Christmas ornaments are seen on a tree decorated in the first lady Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign theme. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Christmas ornament with first lady Melania Trump's slogan is seen nestled in garland lining a fireplace. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the President's Own Marine Band plays. REUTERS/Leah Millis
